Bill Belichick gives clear verdict on renaming Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick is open to the idea of renaming the Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowls as a starting quarterback and is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history. With that, when asked about possibly renaming the trophy, Belichick mentioned Brady in the "Let's Go" podcast, praising the importance of players.

"Players win games. You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible," Belichick said. "You can't win without good players... And same thing, you know, when we got good at Cleveland and then at New England. I mean, it's, you know, it's Brady, it's McGinest...

"You got to have good players, and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win. You want to put them in a position where, if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win," Belichick added. "That's what Coach Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. Just got to figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."

When co-host Jim Gray reminded him that the Super Bowl trophy is named after legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi and not after a player, Bill Belichick responded, smiling:

"Maybe they should name it the Brady trophy. He won seven of them."

Renaming the Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady would be an intriguing idea, but it does seem unlikely that will be the case.

The trophy is named after legendary coach Lombardi, who won five NFL championships, including two Super Bowls, and it doesn't seem like many people are pushing for it to be renamed. But the 6x Super Bowl champion thinks naming it after a player makes more sense than a coach.

Bill Belichick makes major change at UNC

Bill Belichick is returning to coaching but it will be in college this time.

Belichick was named the coach of the UNC Tar Heels and has already made a significant change. The Tar Heels announced they will be replacing the turf with grass in 2025.

"With our current turf reaching the end of its lifespan, the timing made sense to return Kenan Stadium to its natural grass roots," Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham informed. "Our staff takes great pride in maintaining a top-tier field that reflects the excellence of UNC football, and we look forward to cheering on the team as it competes on a world-class natural grass surface next season."

The statement also said the decision was made after talking to Bill Belichick about what is best for the program.

