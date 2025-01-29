"I appreciated that" - Andy Reid grateful for Bill Belichick opening door for $80,000,000 star's move as Chiefs eye Super Bowl 3-peat

Andy Reid is about to take a shot at the improbable next week, when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans with the aim of acheiving the first-ever Super Bowl hat trick. But before that, he has a word of gratitude from an old peer - one whom he knows very well.

On the latest eposide of the Let's Go podcast released on Monday, the three-time Lombardi Trophy-winning head coach thanked Bill Belichick for making offensive lineman Joe Thuney available to sign to a five-year, $80-million contract in free agency during the 2021 offseason:

"I appreciated that. That kid, we have him at left tackle now. You had him as an All-Pro Center (and) guard. Now he's out there at left tackle and he doesn't say a word about it. He doesn't complain. And that's a whole different world out there. There's no security blanket when you're on that side. That's a tough spot. But he just steps in and goes and never blinks."

Of course, before he became a Chief, Thuney was a key component of the New England Patriots' later dynasty, making three straight Super Bowls and winning two of them (LI and LIII). He was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019.

Thuney has gone on to make First-Team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons while collecting two more Super Bowl rings with Andy Reid in Kansas City. However, he was unable to contribute much to the Chiefs' playoff run last season due to a pec injury.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives props to Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX clash

In that same podcast appearance, Andy Reid discussed the Eagles, his former team.

The squad that reached Super Bowl LIX is vastly different from the one that fought the Chiefs in LVII. Saquon Barkley humiliated the New York Giants and their coaches, executives, and fans by joining the 2,000-yard club and setting multiple franchise records with his new team - greatly aided by the league's best offensive line.

He was complemented on the ground by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who hit double-digit rushing touchdowns again and also posted a career-best 103.7 passer rating despite not throwing for 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns - primarily to wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The defense has also been rejuvenated thanks to the emergence of uber-rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, as well as defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Zack Baun.

Andy Reid made sure to praise that roster, saying:

"I've had a chance to dig in on them a little bit here, and they've got a heack of a football team. Their defense flies around, (coordinator) Vic (Fangio) is a great coach, and their offensive guys, they've got good athletes... They've got good returners on the special teams."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

