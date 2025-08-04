WATCH: UNC's Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis playfully threatens her friend on mention of QB

UNC quarterback Max Johnson’s girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, drew attention on Sunday with a playful video clip. She jokingly warned a friend who asked about Johnson, who is currently tied up with the camp.Davis responded with a hilarious threat:&quot;You're going to mention my man again? Are you trying to get popped? Or are you trying to get along? Because we can go both ways.&quot;Her friend quickly replied: “I don’t wanna get popped.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson is aiming for a strong comeback after a broken right femur abruptly ended his 2024 season. For the first time since the serious injury, the North Carolina quarterback is back on the field for fall camp. Though Davis is missing Johnson, the UNC quarterback is thrilled to rejoin his teammates after being fully cleared for fall camp.After Saturday’s session, Johnson spoke at the Kenan Football Center with excitement. He said:&quot;I was just so joyful to be out there today. I couldn’t stop smiling. And it wasn’t like there was some huge mental block — it was more the daily grind of being in the training room, doing scar tissue massages, using the stim machines, running on the water treadmill.&quot;That grind is what helped me get over what you might call a mental block. I never really had the feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be able to ever do this again.’”In his lone game for North Carolina in the 2024 season, Max Johnson completed 12 of 19 passes for 71 yards, threw one interception and ran for a touchdown.Adrienne Davis stands strong beside Max Johnson during his recovery journeyMax Johnson's injury in the 2024 season was so severe that it not only threatened his football career but even raised doubts about whether he would walk again. The emotional toll was visible, especially on the sidelines where his mother was seen in tears.The road to recovery involved five surgeries and a period where Johnson feared he might lose his leg. But through it all, his source of steady support was his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis.The couple spent the offseason engaging in low-impact activities like golf, which was part of his rehab. Davis regularly shared moments from these sessions on Instagram, which gave fans a glimpse into Johnson’s recovery and also the couple’s bond during his toughest chapter.The couple made their relationship public in January 2024 after starting to date in 2023.