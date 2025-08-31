WATCH: Video of Brian Kelly getting clobbered by referee goes viral as LSU HC takes on massive beating during Clemson showdown at Death Valley

Brian Kelly had an interesting moment during the LSU Tigers' season opener against the Clemson Tigers. In the fourth quarter, during a second-and-10 play, Dabo Swinney's quarterback Cade Klubnik lobbed a pass down the field.While the camera followed the ball, Kelly could be seen getting clobbered by the referee on the sidelines. After the unintentional collision with the officials, he came crashing onto the ground before being helped up by his coaching staff.You can check out the clip of Kelly's fall below.This was not the only highlight of Kelly's season opener as LSU managed to secure a 17-10 victory at Clemson Memorial Stadium, starting off the 2025 season on a positive note.Dabo Swinney's team had a 10-3 lead heading into halftime. However, LSU quickly regained its offensive composure in the second half. In the third quarter, Caden Durham scored a two-yard rushing touchdown to even the playing field. Garett Nussmeier then found Trey'Dez Green with an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for his team.Brian Kelly has been with the Tigers since 2022. Last year, he helped them to a 9-4 record but failed to qualify for the 12-team playoffs. They did, however, secure a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears.Brian Kelly shares his thoughts on LSU's season opener victory against the Clemson TigersIn the post-game interview with Molly McGrath, Kelly heaped praise on his players for their performance against the Clemson Tigers.&quot;Obviously, you know, you have to put the first half behind you,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;And we talked about, you just got to be cleaner in the second half, and I thought we did a great job.&quot;We pressured Cade (Klubnik) when he got outside the pocket. ... Look, this is a hard place to play. I mean it's a top-five team, on the road, and our guy were down a half, and they don't lose when they're up at half. And our guys persevered, great character. Look, I can talk about a million things, but it's individuals and these players refused to do anything else but find a way to win, and I'm so proud of them.&quot;Brian Kelly and his team next take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 6. It will be broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ at 7:30 pm ET. Can they make the 12-team playoffs this year?