WATCH: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. arrives in style with GF Olivia Carter for the 2024 NFL draft

Michael Penix Jr. arrived for the 2024 NFL draft with his girlfriend Olivia Carter on Thursday. The former Washington Huskies quarterback arrived at the event in a stylish suit without a tie. He also wore a pair of exclusive Prada sunglasses to complete his classy look.

The former Washington QB led the Huskies to a national championship game in the 2023 season, ultimately falling to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan. He was in the running for Heisman for his performance but that went to LSU’s Jayden Daniels. But the QB made the NFL Draft stage his own along with his lady love.

Here is Michael Penix Jr. arriving at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit with his girlfriend Olivia Carter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The couple has been quite open about their relationship and regularly shares love notes for each other on social media. They support each other in their respective endeavors. Carter even made it to the Hart Plaza to support her boyfriend on the day he made it to the NFL.

In this draft class dominated by quarterbacks, Penix became the fourth quarterback to be taken off the board. The Arizona Cardinals selected the former Washington QB with the eighth overall pick of the draft day. He will backup Kyler Murray for the Cardinals if the franchise has found a way to make these two work together. Alternatively, perhaps the upstairs wants a new beginning with a new quarterback. Regardless, Cardinals fans have long waited for some positive change, and their newest star might just deliver.

Deion Sanders not happy with draft experts over Michael Penix Jr.

Just ahead of the draft, Deion Sanders voiced his dissatisfaction over Michael Penix Jr. getting overlooked as the event came closer. For the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, who played in the same conference as Washington, the QB just had one average game in the entire season. Here is what Coach Prime had to say on the matter:

"I can't stand the way the mainstream media and draft experts have look over, look by & looked pass MICHAEL PENIX JR. This is ridiculous. This young man had a GREAT year and 1 average game vs the #1 defense in college football. SOMEBODY stand up & tell the Truth plz," he wrote in a tweet.

Expand Tweet

Despite many experts suggesting that Penix Jr. might have to wait before being drafted, his selection as the eighth overall pick does validate Sanders' prediction on the matter.