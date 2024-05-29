WATCH: WWE legend Goldberg declares Colorado HC Deion Sanders “one of the best human beings”

WWE legend Bill Goldberg heaped praise on Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Goldberg's son Gage originally had a commitment to Alabama as a preferred walk-on, which means he would have had a spot on the team, but he wouldn't have had a scholarship.

Following Nick Saban's retirement, he flipped his commitment to Colorado and will be a walk-on.

Goldberg and Sanders do know each other as they both played for the Atlanta Falcons, and the WWE superstar has nothing but praise for Sanders.

“He’s going to take care of my son so there’s no other defining way I can describe it other than the fact that my son is going to school under Deion Sanders and I couldn’t be more grateful and blessed because this is one of the best human beings God ever built," Goldberg said.

During Goldberg and Sanders' time in Atlanta, the two become really close friends, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he has nothing but praise for the Buffaloes head coach.

Gage Goldberg is a linebacker who's 6-foot-5, 205-pounds and played high school football at Boerne Champion (Texas). In his senior year, Goldberg recorded 154 total tackles (7.5 for loss), four forced fumbles, one sack, a blocked field goal and a forced safety.

Deion Sanders has confidence Colorado can make playoffs in 2024

Deion Sanders is set for his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders and the Buffaloes started the past year going 3-0 with upset wins over TCU and Nebraska. But, Colorado struggled the rest of the way and finished 4-8.

Entering his second year in charge of the Buffaloes, Sanders said he "definitely" thinks Colorado can be a playoff team in 2024.

"Last year, we were seven points away from 7-8 more wins," Sanders told Undisputed, via SI. "We just didn't know how to win. We got our butts kicked twice. Several of those games, we could have won. We could have definitely been a bowl team. We made noise, but now we're going to make some sounds."

Colorado will open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes will also have notable games against Nebraska, Kansas State, Utah, Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State among others.