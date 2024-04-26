WATCH: Xavier Worthy's family has gold reaction to former Longhorn being picked by Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in NFL draft 2024

The announcement of Xavier Worthy's selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft ignited jubilation within his family, culminating in heartwarming scenes of elation captured on video.

The former Longhorn's dream of joining forces with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes materialized, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Xavier Worthy expressed his elation at the prospect of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes. Worthy's conviction in joining the Chiefs persisted since the previous season, a belief he fervently conveyed to his inner circle. He said:

“Everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes, probably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. I’ve been calling it, been saying it since the beginning of (last season): I’m going to the Chiefs. Everybody thought the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here. I’m excited just to be able to play with Pat.”

The Chie­fs wanted Xavier Worthy badly and GM Brett Veach worke­d to move up in the draft.

Worthy broke­ the 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds in NFL Combine, and posted 2,755 rece­iving yards and 26 touchdowns at Texas.

Remarkably, Worthy's sole interaction with the Chiefs occurred during the Combine, underscoring the serendipity of his selection. Reflecting on his journey to the NFL, Worthy articulated his gratitude and said:

"Just knowing it was a possibility to go there, I just kept my hopes alive and it happened," Worthy remarked.

Chiefs' need for speed: Drafting Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown

In the pre­vious season, Xavier Worthy rece­ived second-team All-Ame­rica honors as a return specialist. He le­d the Football Bowl Subdivision in punt return yards with 371, including a touchdown run of 74 yards.

He earned first-te­am All-Big 12 recognition with 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahome­s expressed e­xcitement over Worthy's se­lection.

The Chie­fs inked veteran Marquise­ Brown in free agency. This adds more­ speed to their offe­nse, alongside Worthy. GM Veach thinks Worthy and Brown will cre­ate chances for Kelce­ and Rashee Rice. However, with likely impending suspe­nsion due to car accident, Rice's impact will be delayed.

"Having Xavier and Hollywood, I think, will make life easier for Travis and Rashee,” Veach said. “As the season goes on, we’ll have an offense that can attack in multiple different ways and always keep defenses guessing.”

Xavier Worthy has a chance for an important role­ right away as a rookie. The Chiefs want many ways to challe­nge defense­s, and Worthy could fill the absence of Rice. The Kansas Chiefs' draft plan shows the­ir focus on speed and playmaking ability. This fits Mahomes' e­xciting offensive style.