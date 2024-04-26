The Kansas City Chiefs have long been seeking a fast, prolific wideout since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. They may have succeeded at that task on Thursday.

The defending Super Bowl champions selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, best known for setting the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history at 4.21 seconds, 28th overall after a trade with the Buffalo Bills, who then traded their pick to the Carolina Panthers.

Fans were despondent, with one tweeting:

"It's over for the league"

Another chimed in:

"They're three-peating"

There was also mockery for the Bills for trading down and passing up on the former Longhorn:

"Buffalo just letting them power up is crazy," one fan said.

"Bills trade down to Chiefs. That should work out," another fan joked.

"Least he isn’t a Cowboy. Why would the Bills do that?", a third fan complained.

How will Xavier Legette and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs offense look like?

Based on his reaction on drafting Xavier Legette, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can be imagined salivating at working with Xavier Worthy:

It makes much sense - he has not had a proper WR1 since Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster looked to have filled that gap in the 2022-23 season, helping them win Super Bowl LVII - only for the New England Patriots to lure him away.

The rest of the WR room has not been as good. Kadarius Toney became notorious for his dropped passes and was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl LVIII. Rashee Rice has been decent, but also had a few dropped passes. Skyy Moore and others, meanwhile, have had too little playing time to really make an impact.

That leaves Andy Reid to have to overrely on tight end Travis Kelce, who while still clearly top-tier, is also nearing 35 and may not mave much left in him. And with defenses having realized that they can heavily cover Kelce and force Mahomes to go deep with erratic wideouts, the onus is on the coach to lighten his primary pass-catcher's load.

For these reasons, Worthy is a "perfect fit" for the Chiefs - both on offense and special teams, says his University of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian:

“He obviously has electric, world class speed and clearly is a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, but he probably plays with more toughness than people give him credit for. He’s got the plethora of the route tree he can run, really understands coverages, is a highly intelligent football player, and can absolutely run all day.

"He has the ability to take the top off the defense, but he's much more than that. He has tremendous route running ability and is a tireless worker at that. He has a very high football IQ and is extremely competitive. He gives you flexibility in the punt return game because he was a gamebreaker in that area, too."

His first outing with his new team is expected to be at the first OTA from May 21 to 23.