"We don't call them revenge games": Ryan Williams gets real on facing Vanderbilt next season 

Wide receiver Ryan Williams burst onto the college football scene last season for Alabama, becoming one of the top WRs in college football. Despite only being a freshman, he established himself as the top receiving option for the Crimson Tide and was instrumental in their success last season.

Ad

Despite Williams' success, the Crimson Tide struggled at times last year. They did not qualify for the college football playoff, due in part to a few key and unexpected losses. The most unexpected loss of the season came in early October when they lost 40-35 to Vanderbilt.

It was their fifth game of the year, and next season, they will once again play the Commodores in their fifth game. On Friday, Ryan Williams spoke with Jon Gruden on "Inside the FFCA" about the rematch with Vanderbilt. He emphasized that while fans might view it as a revenge game, that is not how the Crimson Tide looks at it internally.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They just played a better football game than us this game," Williams said. "We came out slow and they capitalized. They held the ball, they had their game plan, and they executed."

"Man, going into this game, we don't call them revenge games. We're gonna kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year. I mean, just every game we fell short last year, we definitely got red eyes going into them (this season)."

Ad

Ryan Williams will need to be more consistent for Alabama to avoid upset losses next season

Ryan Williams had a strong freshman year, registering 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs. However, he struggled with consistency at times throughout the year. While he was not the reason the team lost against Vanderbilt, making three receptions for 82 yards, he struggled in some of their other losses.

Ad

After suffering losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the first half of the season, the Crimson Tide bounced back, winning three games in a row. It looked like they had recovered and were going to qualify for the college football playoff. However, in the second-to-last game of the season, they lost 24-3 to Oklahoma, ending their playoff hopes.

In the game, Williams only made two receptions for 37 yards. Then, when the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan came around on New Year's Eve, Williams only made three receptions for eight yards. As a result, they lost 19-13.

Williams was a bright spot for the Crimson Tide last year, but coach Kalen DeBoer will be hoping his star receiver can be better with consistency next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!