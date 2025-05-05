“We are calling it the Belichick law”: SNL trolls Bill Belichick for his relationship with Jordon Hudson with hilarious Donald Trump skit

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson keeps getting national attention, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live took its own shot at the couple. That time came this past Saturday.
During a skit about President Donald Trump's executive orders, Stephen Miller, portrayed by Mikey Day, handed James Austin Johnson's President Trump executive orders to sign. He also gave a short explanation of what they were about.
"Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old," Miller said.
"That's right, we are calling it the Belichick law. We are going to make girlfriends young again, okay? Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It's hot. But in reverse, it's quite disgusting, right?" Trump answered.
That wasn't all, as James Austin Johnson's character turned back and asked a question.
"Did you see Belichick's girlfriend? She's pretty hot, right?" The President asked.
"Yes. She is a beautiful creature," Miller answered.
The skit poked fun at North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, who is 48 years older than his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The skit then went on to sarcastically call out other executive orders, such as a pardon for Harry Potter, author J.K. Rowling, outlawing ghosts and making the New York Times connections game easier.
Is Bill Belichick looking for PR help after CBS interview drama?
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been in the news cycle lately, but not in a favorable way. Last week, Hudson interrupted a CBS interview with journalist Toni Dokoupil after he asked the coach how he met his girlfriend.
The outburst got plenty of attention and, according to Pro Football Talk, it may have led Bill Belichick to look for outside help in PR relations.
According to Mike Florio, Belichick has been in conversations with former Bears V.P. of communications, Brandon Faber in regard to getting some PR help.
Florio noted that the discussions have been going on for a couple of months, so it's not a consequence of last week's outburst alone.
Belichick wrote the recently released book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football." He is making a tour to publicize his book, which was the original idea behind the ill-fated CBS interview in the first place.
However, with Belichick's relationship with Hudson making headlines, the coach might be looking for someone more experienced, as he will likely continue to be questioned about his relationship.
