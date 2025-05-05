"This is embarrassing" - Peter King makes feelings known on Bill Belichick's CBS interview with Jordon Hudson

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is trying to turn the page with his post-NFL career and book release. But his CBS interview from last Sunday is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On the latest episode of the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" podcast, veteran NFL reporter Peter King called the appearance “totally embarrassing,” pointing to Belichick’s lack of preparation, unpolished appearance, and the involvement of 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson as a major distraction.

“This is a guy who owned every room he ever walked into. And now he’s got a 24-year-old muse telling him what to do or trying to control situations that, quite frankly, she has nothing to do with or should have nothing to do with.

"Bill’s got to get a hold of himself here. He’s got to get a hold of this situation. This is embarrassing. It’s totally embarrassing for a guy who’s as great at his job as he is,” King said.

The segment, which aired as part of Belichick’s promotion of his new book 'The Art of Winning,' raised eyebrows across the media. The six-time Super Bowl champion appeared on CBS wearing a Navy sweatshirt with a visible hole in it, a look King sharply contrasted with paparazzi images of Belichick later leaving the Ritz-Carlton in a perfectly tailored suit.

“Why is he on a national TV show looking like he’s going to a press conference in Foxboro on no sleep, and then he walks out of a hotel going wherever he’s going?” King asked. “That was a terrible look in the first place.”

King also slammed Belichick’s disinterested tone during the interview.

“If you’re going to be promoting a book or doing interviews, you can’t be the sullen, disinterested person Bill Belichick was for CBS,” he said. “You just shouldn’t do it then. Why do it?”

Bill Belichick criticized for his demeanor and presentation

The backlash intensified when Hudson stepped in during the CBS interview and cut off correspondent Tracy Smith as she asked about their relationship, asserting that the topic was off-limits.

Belichick later maintained that there had been a prior understanding to keep the conversation focused on football and his book. CBS, however, disputed that claim, insisting no such agreement had been made in advance.

The fallout has prompted speculation that Belichick may reassess his public-facing strategy. According to multiple reports, the coach is considering bringing in PR veteran Brandon Faber to help manage future appearances.

Entering a new chapter as head coach at the University of North Carolina, Belichick faces a different challenge: maintaining his legacy while navigating an evolving media spotlight he can no longer afford to underestimate.

