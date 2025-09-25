  • home icon
  College Football
  "We can't control the noise": Oregon coach Dan Lanning unfazed by Penn State's hostile White Out atmosphere

“We can’t control the noise": Oregon coach Dan Lanning unfazed by Penn State’s hostile White Out atmosphere

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:10 GMT
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Penn State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Penn State's Beaver Stadium

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten's marquee clash in Week 5 of college football action. The Nittany Lions will have one of college football's iconic sights when they have a whiteout at Beaver Stadium for the epic clash.

During Thursday's segment of the "Zach Gelb" show, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was unfazed by the atmosphere that the whiteout will create at Beaver Stadium for his team's visit.

“You have to focus again on the things that you can control,” Lanning said. “And it’s a ‘White Out’ because we’re playing in it. Right? It’s because Oregon‘s there. So we’re helping create an awesome environment for us to go play in.
"I’m excited to see our players go attack that, but we can’t control the noise. But we can control it with the way that we play and that’s what we have to focus on, one play at a time.”
The popular white out tradition started during Penn State's 20-13 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in 2004 and has since become a staple of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State coach addresses whiteout impact

Both the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks are unbeaten this season and are poised for a tilt at the Big Ten championship. During his weekly news conference before the game, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin broke down the impact of a whiteout game against such an illustrious opponent.

“First of all, a normal game in Beaver Stadium is special,” Franklin said. “And then the ‘White Out,’ like a lot of things, like homecoming at a campus or whatever it may be, there’s unique games. This is something that was started about 20 years ago and it has taken off. Obviously, there’s a lot of factors that go into it.
"There’s been factors that have impacted it a bit, but when you’re able to get a night game against an opponent like we have with the sky, the black sky. The white uniforms. The white crowd and the contrast of the black uniforms. Just the anticipation and the buildup with students sleeping outside the stadium for the entire week, it’s just turned into a special event.”

Last season, the Oregon Ducks beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 45-37 in the Big Ten championship game to round out an unbeaten conference season, but went on to lose in the quarterfinals of the college football playoffs while James Franklin's team reached the semifinals against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

