"We can take whatever hand we're dealt": Grateful father Coach Prime shares Shedeur Sanders' NFL snaps with caption summing up draft drama

Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will not be coached by Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, next season. Although Shedeur has spent his entire football career getting coached by his father, he will not have that luxury in the NFL. Instead, as a fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur will be led by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sanders was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft after a huge fall. Initially, he was viewed as a first-round pick, but fell all the way to the fifth round. While it was challenging for the family to cope with at the time, they are now taking it in stride. On Saturday, Coach Prime showed his optimism with an Instagram post of Shedeur Sanders.

"Thank You JESUS! “We can take whatever hand we’re dealt. We always have & we always will."

Coach Prime is not the only member of the Sanders family to have optimism for Shedeur's future. Shortly after Deion Sanders shared the post on his Instagram account, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., reposted it to his Instagram story.

Image via the Instagram story of Deion Sanders Jr.

Shedeur Sanders will try to earn the starting job in Cleveland without Coach Prime by his side

Now that Shedeur Sanders has been drafted by the Cleveland Browns, it does not matter when he was drafted. All that matters is how he performs on the Browns and in comparison to the other quarterbacks on the roster. It will be interesting to see how Sanders handles playing on a team without Coach Prime as his head coach.

Coach Prime was Shedeur's head coach for his entire college career. Shedeur started his college career at Jackson State, choosing to play under his father rather than join a team in the Power Five. Then, when Coach Prime got the job at Colorado, he transferred to join the Buffaloes.

In Cleveland, Shedeur is in one of the most interesting QB rooms in the NFL. The team has four QBs under contract. Deshaun Watson is a former star whose status is up in the air because of injuries. The team also brought in two veterans, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, during the offseason.

To make things more challenging for Sanders, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel was also drafted by Cleveland this year. So, it will be interesting to see which player earns the starting job at the start of next season.

