"We coach hard, we coach tough"- Deion Sanders breaks silence on decision that saw over 50 Colorado players enter the transfer portal

It is the first season for Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes, but he is already making an impression. After a disappointing 1-11 season last year, Coach Prime took over, leading them to a better record in their 2023 campaign, securing wins in the first three games.

Last week, they emerged victorious against Colorado State Rams 43-35 in two overtimes in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

His arrival saw a massive exodus of almost 50 players in the transfer portal, with over 80 percent of the 2022 roster departing the football program. This was part of Sanders' plan to revamp and recreate a roster that intended to win games and work as hard as he does with his players.

Recently, in an interview with the CBS News' 60 Minutes program. Sanders was asked about his decision to place many players in the transfer portal.

Sanders justified his plan by stating that the team had won only one game last season. He added that the coaching staff and players were equally responsible for the dismal campaign.

With the coaching staff being fired, the fault also lay in the roster and the players. Deion Sanders felt that most of them did not align with the goal and ambition he had in mind for the program.

"Yeah. Now, if you went for that, if you were able to let words run you off, you ain't for us because we're an old school staff. We coach hard, we coach tough. We're disciplinarians. So, if you're allowing verbiage to run you off because you don't feel secure with your ability, you ain't for us", Sanders said.

How many new players joined Deion Sanders and his revamped Buffs for this season?

The Colorado Buffaloes have gone through a complete makeover of their roster heading into their 2023 campaign, where they have already secured a better record than last year.

ESPN reported that almost 86 new players joined the program after Coach Prime arrived. Only ten players from 2022 were retained for this year. Apart from this, Sanders also brought in his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, from Jackson State. Shedeur has been the team's starting QB and made a significant impression in his debut season for the Buffaloes.

Shilo had his first touchdown for Colorado against Colorado State after making an incredible 80-yard pick-six to open the scoring. Apart from them, talented two-way player Travis Hunter, who was also part of the Jackon State roster during Sanders' stint, joined the team.

Hunter has been a key asset for Colorado, but, unfortunately, he sustained an injury after a hit from Henry Blackburn in the Week 3 game against the Rams.