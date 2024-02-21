"We do have a couple of spots": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer reveals he is looking to add to the Crimson Tide roster ahead of the 2024 season 

Kalen DeBoer was named Alabama's new head coach in January following the sudden retirement of Nick Saban. His arrival in Tuscaloosa immediately resulted in a wave of departures via the transfer portal. A total of 10 players left the Crimson Tide to continue their careers elsewhere.

Nonetheless, DeBoer was able to keep more than he lost in the team. He’s also brought in players via the portal. In his appearance on Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic’s WJOX radio show on Tuesday morning, he shared the program is looking to add more players to the roster:

“We do have a couple of spots, and you naturally just kind of keep your eyes and ears open for what those are going to be,” DeBoer said. “And we’ve gotta go through our spring ball and continue to evaluate our team.

“I think there’s some good young players that will step up and do a great job, but we do have a couple extra scholarships. Not a lot but we do have a couple extra scholarships still available that we could utilize when that time comes.”

Shared playoff failure unites the team

Alabama ended last season with a loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Kalen DeBoer, on the other hand, fell to the Wolverines in the national championship game.

This shared playoff failure in the previous season has been a source of unity within the Crimson Tide team. After falling short of the ultimate goal last season, the unity is bound to help Alabama achieve something big in Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa:

“I think one of the connecting points was kind of going back to just falling short here this last season, whether it be myself and a couple of our staff members that came from Washington, or the team here. We kind of finished the season with an empty pit in our stomach and that’s been something that’s really kind of united.”

Kalen DeBoer praises player’s adaption

A lot was expected to change at Alabama following DeBoer's arrival, especially on the on-field scheme. The players have been getting along well and the coach appreciates that:

“Yesterday just being in the indoor and going through our fourth quarter workout, it was electric,” DeBoer said. “It has made this culture what it is and gotten it to this point. They’ve got a little chip on their shoulder, I think."

The Crimson Tide is expected to be more of an offensive team next season under DeBoer's system. The coach built an explosive offense at Fresno State and Washington and will look to replicate it at Alabama.