"We have a different type of adversity this year": Kenny Dillingham weighs in on his challenges for 2025 after breakout season

Kenny Dilliangham and Arizona State are the new darlings of the town, after Arizona State made their mark in the Big 12 with a dominant performance.

The conference realignment forced the Sun Devils to make a transition from the then highly competitive Pac-12 to the Big 12 last season. Out of the 16 teams, they ranked No. 15 heading into the season, owing to their poor 3-9 record in the 2023 season. But everything changed overnight for young Coach Dillingham and his team, which looked completely different last year.

The team that was projected to finish last in the leaderboard, especially due to the strength of schedule and matchups, went on to win the Big 12 championship and punch a Playoff ticket.

Although they faced a disappointment in the end, losing their first round game to the Texas Longhorns (39-31), the impact they made was surreal. Entering 2025, they are now winners after being underdogs last season.

Speaking to Matt Barrie of ESPN, the 35-year-old mentioned that expectations are a lot different this season and his team is ready to take on the challenges.

“I mean, well, people think we're good, which is way different for one but you know, that's the funny thing about this, this world right now is with the transfer portal and all these other teams changing,” Dillingham said to Barrie on Thursday during a virtual interview. [Timesamp 0:10]

“You never know how good you are. All you can control, just being the best version of you. But we definitely have a different type of adversity this year, and that adversity is people telling us that we are good, even though, you know, who knows nowadays,” he added.

Kenny Dillingham opens up on changing dynamics at ASU and handling success

From a 3-9 team to an 11-3 record within a single season has dramatically shifted the fans' perspective towards the program. Dillingham acknowledges this change and knows that he needs to do a lot better this season.

He explained that it is always easy to be an underdog and win games when you are confident about the strengths and weaknesses of the team. When haters call you out, your only motive is to rise and make an impact.

However, things have changed. ASU fans have already invested their hopes and want to go big.

"What happens when people tell you you're good? What's your response? Then, are you satisfied with what you hear, or are you driven to do more? And I think that's the challenge for this team this year," Dillingham said in the interview.

Dillingham mentioned that handling success is very crucial. It creates a distraction within the team. Regardless, Dillingham is confident about the team's 2025 campaign.

