“We get fined for missing more than 2 classes”: Syracuse Two-way player breaks down Fran Brown’s strict rules

Syracuse coach Fran Brown had an impressive debut season in charge of the Orange, leading them to a 10-3 season and securing a DirecTV Holiday Bowl win over the Washington State Cougars. Now, he's aggressively recruiting ahead of his second year at the helm.
During Thursday's segment of the "State of Orange" podcast, Syracuse's two-way star Demetres Samuel Jr. and offensive tackle Byron Washington revealed the harsh NIL penalties that Brown levies on his players to keep their discipline intact throughout the season.
"We get fines for, you miss more than two absences in class, we got class checkers," Samuel Jr. said. "If you don't have your jug or your tablet for film, that's $50 every time a coach sees you without it. But you weigh in three times, on Monday it's kinda more lenient, on Wednesday you kinda wanna be there.
"On Friday, if you're not there, that's a quarter (of your monthly cheque). It's crazy too 'cause that's for the week and then like, if you go to the next week and start over, that's another quarter from your cheque so you can really lose your whole cheque."
Washington further revealed that even the Orange players' weights are checked weekly and are subject to financial fines.
"If you don't make weight," Washington said. "You gotta gain two pounds or lose two pounds a week. You see people trying to starve on Thursday, people trying to eat on Thursday. Because you know that quarter coming if you don't make it."
Fran Brown makes college football history
Fran Brown made history on Wednesday when he became the first college football coach to sign with sports marketing agency "Network," and after the announcement, the Syracuse Orange coach revealed why he took the unprecedented step.
“I’m thrilled to work with Network and take the next step in building my personal brand, exploring new partnership opportunities and business ventures,” Fran Brown said.
The chief strategy officer of the agency, Doug Scott, revealed to " Front Office Sports" why they chose to collaborate with Brown in the historic partnership.
“When we started Network, we weren’t pretending to, nor considering to get into the coaching world,” Scott said. “It really was the energy and essence of who Fran was, to where we decided that, yes, this is somebody that we really want to see be successful. And we think there’s a little bit of a void in the marketplace right now.”
Fran Brown revived Syracuse after taking over from coach Dino Babers in 2023 and has become one of the rising young stars in college football after making a name for himself as an elite recruiter under coach Kirby Smart for the Georgia Bulldogs.
