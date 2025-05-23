“We get fined for missing more than 2 classes”: Syracuse Two-way player breaks down Fran Brown’s strict rules

Syracuse coach Fran Brown had an impressive debut season in charge of the Orange, leading them to a 10-3 season and securing a DirecTV Holiday Bowl win over the Washington State Cougars. Now, he's aggressively recruiting ahead of his second year at the helm.

Ad

During Thursday's segment of the "State of Orange" podcast, Syracuse's two-way star Demetres Samuel Jr. and offensive tackle Byron Washington revealed the harsh NIL penalties that Brown levies on his players to keep their discipline intact throughout the season.

"We get fines for, you miss more than two absences in class, we got class checkers," Samuel Jr. said. "If you don't have your jug or your tablet for film, that's $50 every time a coach sees you without it. But you weigh in three times, on Monday it's kinda more lenient, on Wednesday you kinda wanna be there.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On Friday, if you're not there, that's a quarter (of your monthly cheque). It's crazy too 'cause that's for the week and then like, if you go to the next week and start over, that's another quarter from your cheque so you can really lose your whole cheque."

Washington further revealed that even the Orange players' weights are checked weekly and are subject to financial fines.

Ad

"If you don't make weight," Washington said. "You gotta gain two pounds or lose two pounds a week. You see people trying to starve on Thursday, people trying to eat on Thursday. Because you know that quarter coming if you don't make it."

Ad

Fran Brown makes college football history

Fran Brown made history on Wednesday when he became the first college football coach to sign with sports marketing agency "Network," and after the announcement, the Syracuse Orange coach revealed why he took the unprecedented step.

“I’m thrilled to work with Network and take the next step in building my personal brand, exploring new partnership opportunities and business ventures,” Fran Brown said.

Ad

The chief strategy officer of the agency, Doug Scott, revealed to " Front Office Sports" why they chose to collaborate with Brown in the historic partnership.

“When we started Network, we weren’t pretending to, nor considering to get into the coaching world,” Scott said. “It really was the energy and essence of who Fran was, to where we decided that, yes, this is somebody that we really want to see be successful. And we think there’s a little bit of a void in the marketplace right now.”

Fran Brown revived Syracuse after taking over from coach Dino Babers in 2023 and has become one of the rising young stars in college football after making a name for himself as an elite recruiter under coach Kirby Smart for the Georgia Bulldogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More