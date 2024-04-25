"We good regardless": $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders remains unfazed by Colorado's transfer portal woes

The Colorado Buffaloes football team is gearing up for the second season under the leadership of Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Despite losing several players to the transfer portal, including former five-star recruit cornerback Cormani McClain and key right tackle Savion Washington, the team remains steadfast in their commitment to success.

Shedeur recently responded to the transfer portal exodus and said that those who are in the program are fully committed to the team's success, while those who have left are no longer a part of the equation. He took to X:

"Everybody that's in is in and Everybody that's out been out. Trust me we Good Regardless. #Legendary."

Shedeur, who has a $4.7 million NIL valuation (per On3), believes that the Buffaloes still have what it takes to win. Similarly, Coach Prime's other son and safety on the team, Shilo Sanders, has offered his defense on the matter. According to Denver Sports, he said:

"If you're good, you're going to play."

On the other hand, Deion Sanders himself has expressed frustration with media coverage of the situation and has called for more thorough research on the players leaving the program.

"I wish you guys would do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we're losing." - Deion Sanders told reporters.

It seems the Buffaloes and Shedeur Sanders remain focused on their goals to excel in the upcoming season.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders are both confident amid Colorado transfer worries

With significant changes underway in his second season as the Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders reassured, "We're solid." Like Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime remained confident in his recruiting team and coaches, urging trust from fans. He told the media:

"We're in good shape. Please have some faith in me.”

Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders.

Regarding players entering the transfer portal, Sanders said that many were backups, not starters. He questioned the status of those who left, wondering if they were truly starters.

"When a guy's a starter and he transfers, you got to really think about that. I mean, is he really that? I don't know how many starters have really transferred around the country. I think we got some coming in for visits pretty soon..."

Coach Prime downplayed concerns about losing key players.

“I don't think we're losing those type of players,” he added. “And if we do, we're good. We're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Despite losses, the Buffaloes have also secured worthy additions such as edge rusher Dayon Hayes, offensive lineman Payton Kirkland, and former Ohio State tailback Dallan Hayden. They are expected to make valuable contributions to the team this season.

