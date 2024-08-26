"We got a great offensive line, a great quarterback, a great offensive-minded head coach": Former Alabama star hypes up Crimson Tide's Week 1 showdown

Former Alabama star Quinnen Williams is excited about the Crimson Tide's upcoming season and their Week 1 clash against Western Kentucky on Saturday. The New York Jets defensive tackle, who played for Alabama and was the No. 3 NFL draft pick in 2019, shared his optimism during a virtual media tour for College Colors Day.

Williams believes the team is in great hands under new coach Kalen DeBoer:

"I'm pretty sure for every Alabama fan across the world, it's gonna be very different. I think it's gonna be amazing, man. We got a great offensive line, a great quarterback, a great offensive-minded head coach." (H.T Sports Illustrated)

Reflecting on his time with the Crimson Tide, Williams, a unanimous All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy, expressed confidence in his alma mater's ability to handle the changes:

"They're in very good hands. They got great defensive coaches and great offensive coaches. They're definitely gonna have them ready for this season. They're gonna do what their coaches tell them to do, be consistent, and ball out." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Alabama will take the field on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Jets star Quinnen Williams’ thoughts on former Alabama HC Nick Saban

Williams also shared his thoughts on his former coach Nick Saban’s retirement and voiced his pride in the Crimson Tide:

“It's funny, because a lot of people were surprised, but I kinda wasn't — he is old. He has been doing this for the last 50 years. People don't understand that Coach Saban wants to experience life itself instead of just being a coach, recruiting and trying to win a national championship.

“He gets a chance to just enjoy his family, enjoy the fruits of his labor, and the different things that he has done over the years. He gets a chance to relax.” (H/T Forbes)

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Alabama will kick things off against Western Kentucky in Week 1. The Crimson Tide finished 2023 with a 12-2 record (8-0 in conference), led by their starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe, a redshirt junior.

On the other side, Western Kentucky wrapped up 2023 with an 8-5 record (5-3 in conference), and they'll be starting TJ Finley, a transfer from Texas State, at quarterback. Their top wide receiver, Dalvin Smith, had 50 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns last season.

