"We gotta humble this guy Saturday": Alabama fans make it personal with Diego Pavia after Vandy QB's recent comments for Week 6 faceoff

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was instrumental in the Commodores' 40-35 upset win over the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season. The win came after the Commodores were considered three-touchdown underdogs for the game against the Crimson Tide and was one of the upsets of the season. With the No. 10 Alabama set to host the previously underrated No. 16 Vanderbilt in Week 6 of college football action once again, the stakes have been raised as the sides play each other with both teams ranked for the first time since 1937. During an interview with On3 on Tuesday, the charismatic Diego Pavia called his shot by claiming that the Commodores could beat the Crimson Tide despite being 10-5-point underdogs once again. &quot;I don't know what they're doing. I just focus on us, but I know we've got to bring it. That's for sure,&quot; Diego Pavia said. &quot;The crowd, I think, is going to be a big factor in the game. But we just gotta play within the white lines. If we do that, if we play our game, it won't be close.&quot;College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Diego Pavia's comments.&quot;If we play our game,&quot; Like struggling against Utah State?&quot; One fan tweeted.&quot;Diego owns the state of Alabama,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;This might be the dumbest quote of all time,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some Bama fans were not too enthused by Pavia's cocky comments.&quot;We gotta humble this guy Saturday,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I will reactivate my NIL contributions to Bama if Pavia leaves the field on a stretcher,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;I hate bama as much as Vandy but I hope they stuff Pavia in a cooler,&quot; one fan tweeted.Johnny Manziel supports Diego Pavia's bid to beat AlabamaEver since he moved to Nashville, former Texas A&amp;M Aggies star Johnny Manziel has become a mentor to Diego Pavia. Famously, Manziel led the Aggies to an upset win against the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide in 2012, which helped his case to win the Heisman Trophy. During a Tuesday interview with On3, Manziel backed Pavia to pull off the second consecutive upset win against the Crimson Tide, who beat the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend. “I’m like, ‘Learn from my mistakes, brother. Learn from Johnny. Don’t be Johnny off the field. I beat [Alabama] once,” Manziel said. “Diego’s got a chance to beat them twice. That’s the kind of s*** they build statues for.”Diego Pavia has had a sensational start to the season, leading the Commodores to a 5-0 record. He has also gone 94-of-126 for 1,211 yards, resulting in 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 294 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.