"We'll see if the recruits stay": Football fans share their verdict as Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame enjoys a dominant recruiting run 

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame had been on a recruiting spree this season, landing five-star edge Rodney Dunham and other top recruits from across the nation. From July, a dead recruiting period will follow, prohibiting college coaches from making face-to-face contact with recruits.

On Friday, On3's Hayes Fawcett observed the Fighting Irish's efforts and praised Freeman & Co.

"I've never seen Notre Dame recruit at the level that they are right now," Fawcett wrote. "Don't get me wrong, they've landed some elite recruits & have had some loaded classes. Marcus Freeman and company are getting it done."

College football fans were not thrilled with Fawcett's take and shared their opinions in the comments section.

"We'll see if the recruits stay once the losses start this fall," said a user.

"They still can't get developed," wrote another.

"Page me before signing day and let's see if they stick. They usually do not," said another.

Many were not satisfied with Fawcett's opinion.

"Be Objective. Like you're supposed to be. That'd be neat," said another.

"How much did they pay you to write this?" commented a person.

"U riding it flat footed," tweeted a user.

Fawcett is not the only one sharing such a viewpoint. Insider Mike Singer, who has been covering Notre Dame for the last six years, reiterated the same opinion with On3's Josh Newberg.

"They're getting all their targets, Josh," Singers said in an interview with On3's Josh Newberg. "This is a run for Notre Dame that we have not seen before ... Notre Dame is pretty much getting all of their top targets right now.

"It's not like the developmental guys; we'll land a few top 100 players, that's about it. Notre Dame is really racking it up right now. The national championship appearance is kind of showing proof is in the pudding. With Marcus Freeman, there's no more, 'Hey, this is what we're going tobe in a couple of years.' Its,'This is what we are right now."

As of Friday, the Fighting Irish's 2026 class has 22 commits. The list includes safety Joey O'Brien, tight end Ian Premer, cornerback Khary Adams and running back Javian Osborne. With Adams and O'Brien's commitment, Notre Dame shot up in the rankings, from No. 6 to No. 3 in the class.

Marcus Freeman & Co. receives commitment from 2026 four-star tight end

Marcus Freeman landed another four-star prospect in the Class of 2026. Ian Premer is the No. 4 tight end in his class, No. 1 player in Kansas and 42nd nationally.

"It's the right place to be right now," Premer told On3.

His high school (Great Bend, Kansas) coach, Erin Beck, praised the 6-foot-5 prospect.

"His spatial awareness, you can't coach it," Beck said. "Obviously, having a 6-6, 230-pound frame that can jump out of a gym is another thing that makes him just a freak."

Last season, he registered 30 receptions for 541 yards and eight touchdowns. He further scored 37 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

