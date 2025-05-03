"We lost seven players": Ryan Day makes loud appeal to introduce major changes in transfer portal 

Ryan Day had an elite roster for the 2024 season. This helped them emerge victorious as the national champions in the first year of the 12-team playoffs while recording a 14-2 campaign. However, Day also lost several players to the transfer portal after the season.

Ad

When the spring portal opened on April 10, Ryan Day had to bid farewell to a few more players. However, reports state that the Ohio State Buckeyes parted ways with just four walk-ons during the spring window. The transfer portal has gone through several changes over the past few years. But Day is still not happy with the situation.

On Thursday, the Ohio State head coach appeared on ESPN's College GameDay podcast. During this appearance, Day shared the idea of how he wants college football to have just one transfer portal. He believes that this will help teams face fewer challenges regarding transferring players while the season is still active.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do believe that there should be one transfer portal, in the spring only," Day said. "I think for us, to try to do a transfer portal, like for instance, we had the transfer portal open and close before our season was even over. How do you explain that?

"Then the transfer portal's open for our guys for five days after we're done with our last game... And so we lost seven players when that happened. So now you get into the spring portal and here's a whole other conversation," he added.

Ad

(from 35:15 mark onwards)

Ad

Ryan Day also pointed out how the new NCAA versus House settlement is expected to implement revenue sharing with athletes in the summer. Thus, he believes that having just a summer transfer portal would be an ideal scenario for college football.

Ryan Day reveals how he keeps stars like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs away from NIL distractions

In the modern NIL era, players can be easily lured by other teams with lucrative contracts. However, the Ohio State head coach has a plan to keep talents like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs in Columbus.

Ad

According to Ryan Day, it is important to make these players feel like they are developing with each passing day. This allows them to remain motivated and focused on the goal at hand.

"I think it's important to make sure we provide them with a staff that they feel is helping them get better every day," Day said. "So, you know, a guy like Caleb (Downs) – when he walks in the building and works with Marotti and Tim Walton and Matt Patricia, he knows he's getting better every day because he feels that.

Ad

"For Jeremiah and Carnell and those guys, Brian and myself, we're surrounding them with as much information as we can to help them get better," he added.

(from 31:05 mark onwards)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Texas Longhorns scheduled to be played on Aug. 30 in Columbus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place