"We love you" - Nevada QB Chubba Purdy celebrates Mother's Day with a cheerful snap on his Instagram story

Chubba Purdy joined several other college football players to celebrate Mother's Day. The Nevada quarterback posted a photo of himself with his parents Shawn and Carrie, as well as his sister Whitney, on his Instagram story. The photo was taken at home, with his newly married brother Brock Purdy absent from it.

While the image featured four people, Purdy posted it to celebrate his mother Carrie. The quarterback captioned the post, writing:

“Happy Mother's Day Momma! We love you.”

Who is Chubba Purdy's mother?

Chubba Purdy’s mother is Carrie Purdy. She is a mother of three children. She was born and raised in California and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, after getting married to Florida native Shawn Purdy.

As a stay-at-home mother, she has been instrumental in providing guidance and support whenever any of her children needed it. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy once said she’s the energy behind his and his siblings' athletic success.

“My mom ... she’s always going to keep everyone on our toes. She brings the energy to the family, so I think I definitely get that kind of trait from her,” Brock Purdy said (via People).

Carrie is a familiar presence at the stadium during college football and NFL games, making a concerted effort to attend both of her sons' games. Her third child Whitney is also an athlete. She played softball during her days at Southeastern University.

Chubba Purdy to continue his college career at Nevada

After another uneventful season at Nebraska in 2023, Chubba Purdy will play his final year of eligibility in college football at Nevada. The quarterback transferred to the Wolf Pack in January.

Purdy initially decided to transfer to San Jose State on January 15, 2024. However, the following day, San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan was appointed by Arizona to replace the departed Jedd Fisch and this affected Purdy’s commitment.

Consequently, on January 22, Purdy announced a change in his decision, opting instead to play his final season of college football at Nevada. He is expected to secure the starting quarterback role with the Wolf Pack next season under the leadership of Jeff Choates.

Chubba Purdy's college football career so far

Chubba Purdy started his college football career in 2020 at Florida State where he was recruited as a four-star prospect. However, he was unable to find his feet with the Seminoles, playing four games across two seasons for 317 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

The quarterback transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season in a bid to get his college career on the right track. However, it wasn't a smooth path with the Cornhuskers also. He appeared in 12 games across two seasons, starting just four of them. He threw for 539 yards and two touchdowns at the program.

Purdy is set to continue his college career at Nevada in the upcoming 2024 college football season and is confident of finally becoming a starter in the landscape after moving to the Group of Five program.

