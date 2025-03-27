"We make one every four minutes": President of major automobile co. surprises Coach Prime with unique gift

Coach Prime has a great love for cars, something he further explored at the ProMat, a global event for the manufacturing and supply chain industry. He was filmed by the “Reach the People Media” YouTube channel, which released the footage on Wednesday.

Ad

The video shows Sanders meeting not only with the board members of Toyota but also Brett Wood, president of Toyota Material Handling North America.

During their conversation, Wood called himself a “big fan” of Coach Prime, and was met with the latter’s response, “I’m a big fan of Toyota.” After this, Wood presented Sanders with a unique gift, a mini Toyota forklift figurine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The executive then shared a fun tidbit about Toyota’s operations:

Ad

Trending

“We make one every four minutes.” (Timestamp: 3:10)

Ad

Coach Prime confident in his and his team’s ability

At the ProMat conference, where he was a speaker, Sanders delivered a confident message:

“Like I come anywhere just to be anywhere. Wherever I am, that’s where I’m ordained to be. And I’m going to win. Not only do I want to win, I want to dominate. Not only do I want to dominate, I want to lead by example and bring others with me.” (Timestamp: 4:30)

Ad

In line with this, on "The Skip Bayless Show" on Wednesday, Sanders shared the same conviction about his team’s future, even as playmakers Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders head to the NFL.

“We’re not gonna have better athletes, but we’re gonna have a better team,” Sanders said. “Because of the way we recruited, the way we built it, the way we sharpened out.”

Ad

Colorado will be losing more cornerstone players, like wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., edge rusher B.J. Green II, safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo and others. That’s a major gap to bridge, but Coach Prime is confident in his team and his new recruits.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have added 13 players to the 2025 class and they’re also expecting 17 transfers from the portal.

Among the new players are six four-star recruits: quarterback Julian Lewis, wide receivers Adrian Wilson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith, and edge rusher London Merritt.

Ad

Also Read: Prime or Deion? Coach Prime lets people know which name he prefers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place