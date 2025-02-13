"We Need to Close That Gap": Boise State HC Spencer Danielson Makes Serious Suggestion to Change CFB

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson wants to make college football fair for all teams. He launched the' BUILD DIFFERENT PROGRAM' initiative with his younger brother Ethan and Boise State Athletics, a community fundraising effort that encourages small businesses in Idaho to help the team.

Its goal is to keep players and coaches at Boise State so the team can remain strong in a fast-changing college football world. Danielson has been vocal about the financial challenges programs like Boise State face.

"We need to continue to push forward. There's a [financial] disparity in college football. We need to close that gap," he stated. "This is for the players. This is for the people. It's to keep them here so we can develop them," he added.

The increasing gap between powerhouse programs and mid-majors has made it harder for teams like Boise State to retain talent. Without proper funding, players and coaches often leave for bigger schools with better financial backing.

To address this, Danielson personally makes about 30 cold calls a day, seeking financial support. His efforts are already paying off—just last week, an anonymous local businessman committed $100,000 after Danielson reached out.

Unlike most fundraising efforts that focus on facilities, this initiative is solely about people.

Spencer Danielson Defended Boise State’s Performance in Playoff Game

After the Broncos's 31-14 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lion in the Fiesta Bowl in January, Spencer Danielson defended his team rather than criticize them. He highlighted how well they played despite the defeat. He said:

"Hopefully, everybody just watches the film. That’s been my big message all year: watch the film. Watch the game tonight. They had 387 yards; we had 412. Yes, we didn’t execute. We lost the game. That is what it is, but watch our team."

“I’m proud of our team, and I know there’s a legacy here for this group, Ashton, Ahmed [Hassanein], who won’t be wearing the blue and orange going forward, but there’s a legacy they left,” the Broncos HC further added.

While the Broncos lost, Danielson’s words held true. His team performed just as well as Penn State, and their loss was mainly due to missed opportunities by the offense.

