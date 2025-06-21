  • home icon
  "We don't need this type of hype train around my son": Dez Bryant sends stern warning over latest build up clip on high school son

"We don't need this type of hype train around my son": Dez Bryant sends stern warning over latest build up clip on high school son

By Insiya Johar
Published Jun 21, 2025 19:07 GMT
MLB: All Star Celebrity Softball Game - Source: Imagn
MLB: All Star Celebrity Softball Game (image credit: IMAGN)

Dez Bryant Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, plays high school football for Colleyville Heritage in Texas. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Class of 2028 prospect is a wide receiver for his team.

On Saturday, The QB Plug dropped a video showcasing Bryant Jr.'s drills. The post included information about his high school career, earning the ire of the his father.

"There's some false information in this video," Bryant wrote. "And I mean this is no disrespect. I love the coverage, but let's speak facts. I understand we live in a social world, but my son has a long way to go.
"We don't need this hype train around my son because that's not the goal. I care for him to be judged on his honest work, and he has a long way to go to get where he wants to be. Let's not water down the art for a click."
Dez Bryant sends stern warning over latest build-up clip on high school going son via Instagram/@theqbplug
Dez Bryant sends stern warning over latest build-up clip on high school going son via Instagram/@theqbplug

Bryant also posted it on his X account.

Bryant regularly shares updates about his son's practice drills and performances. On Thursday, he posted on X a couple of video snippets of Bryant Jr.'s performances.

"Make a play Dez Jr!," Bryant tweeted.
During May's spring game, Bryant Jr. recorded nine receptions for 154 yards.

Colleyville Heritage coach Cody Spence praised his players for their efforts.

"I am proud of the work they put in. They are committee, unselfish, men of great character, and ballers. They take pride in the little things. Here are some highlights! Some great QB's to throw them the ball!" Spence tweeted on May 13.
Dez Bryant Jr. receives first scholarship offer from major SEC team

On Jan. 18, Mike Elko's Texas A&M offered a scholarship to Dez Bryant Jr, who is a freshman at Colleyville Heritage High School.

"#AGTG I am truly grateful to receive an offer from Texas A&M. This is a blessing from the man above. @CoachTroop_ @TAMU @cody_spence1 @Jerry_Edwards." Bryant Jr. tweeted.
Former Dallas Cowboys star and Bryant Jr.'s father, Dez Bryant, posted on X how proud he was of him.

"Keep going dude. It's only the beginning! I'm proud of you ... It's time to kick it into another gear," Bryant tweeted.

Aside from Bryant Jr., the Aggies also reportedly offered former Cowboys tight end, Jason Witten's son, Cooper Witten.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
