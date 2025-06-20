Dez Bryant sounds off at media double standard after Adrian Peterson gets involved in wild fistfight

Dez Bryant and Adrian Peterson were two of the most popular players in the NFL during their playing days. Dez Bryant starred for the Dallas Cowboys while Adrian Peterson racked up gaudy numbers anywhere he played. Both former stars have embarked on different paths since retiring.

Bryant has taken to analyzing the game and providing commentary on off-field activities. Peterson is involved in a variety of activities, including, but not limited to, dancing and celebrity poker. The Minnesota Vikings legend was playing in a poker tournament recently and got into a fistfight with a fellow poker player.

The former NFL wide receiver caught wind of the incident and clarified his opinion about the media's double standards regarding coverage. The Dallas Cowboys icon wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"No disrespect to AP, but I want to point something out. Every time there's a bad situation with an athlete, it gets blasted. Every time an athlete does something cool, it doesn't mean anything.

Bryant continued,

"I'm letting the world know I'm building something cool, and whenever it's time, I need the love spread as if I got caught in a fight with a random poker player..."

According to Yahoo Sports, Peterson was involved in a fistfight on May 27 at the JokerStars club in Houston. The report adds that police were not called to the scene after the fight.

Is Adrian Peterson eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Adrian Peterson was one of the best running backs of his era, and remains the last non-quarterback to win the MVP Award. Peterson achieved the feat in the 2012 season after recording 348 carries, 2,097 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games.

Adrian Peterson isn't eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that'll change soon. According to Hall of Fame rules, a player can only be eligible for the Hall after being retired for five years. Peterson played his last NFL game in 2021, so he'll be eligible for Canton after the 2026 season.

There's a good chance that Peterson will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, he'll need to maintain an admirable persona off the Gridiron to improve his chances.

