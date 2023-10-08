"We played like hot garbage" - Despite a win, Deion Sanders shows displeasure with Colorado's Week 6 performance against ASU

Deion Sanders is one of the coaches who is hard to please. The Colorado Buffaloes slayed Arizona State in Week 6 on Saturday. But Coach Prime wasn't happy with the result. He wants more from his team.

The Buffaloes came into week 6 after losing two straight games to teams that were visibly better than them. They were clear favorites in this game but the Sun Devils wouldn't go down without a fight. Colorado managed to get it over the line but that is clearly not enough for their head coach.

So what did Deion Sanders have to say about his team's win against the Sun Devils?

Deion Sanders is unhappy with Colorado's performance against ASU

Deion Sanders didn't look pleased with the Colorado Buffaloes Buffaloes despite their victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. He clarified at the post-game press conference that he was happy that the team won but not the way they won. He definitely wants them to start dominating games.

"Appreciate everything. Wonderful win. We played like hot garbage……I'm sorry I'm happy about the win but I'm not happy in the fashion that we won it in. We're better than that, and we have to start showing that," Sanders said in the press conference.

The Buffaloes head coach made it clear that he wouldn't accept mediocrity on his team. He isn't comfortable with it.

The message must have reached the locker room and the team needs to start showing what they are made of. They barely scraped past a struggling Sun Devils outfit that hasn't won much this season.

Colorado struggled to put down Arizona State

The Buffaloes were the clear favorites going into the Week 6 clash with Arizona State. They had the better roster and record of the two teams. But that is never enough in football.

The Sun Devils gave Deion Sanders' boys a run for the money. And Colorado had to wait until the final minute to finally win the game they should have won easily.

Shedeur Sanders had a decent game, throwing 26 completions for 239 yards. He also threw a passing touchdown in the process. But the Buffaloes had to rely on kicker Alejandro Mata to win them the game with a field goal.

Sanders would hope that they iron out all the inconsistencies when they take on the Stanford Cardinals next week. Will the Buffaloes finally please their coach?