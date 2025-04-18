"We’re going to take our time": Michigan HC Sherrone Moore discloses the timeline for a starting quarterback

Sherrone Moore and his staff have the responsibility of selecting Michigan’s new starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. The Wolverines struggled significantly in quarterback play last season, trying out three different options, but none of them could retain the role.

In his appearance on “The Hard Count with JD PicKell,” Sherrone Moore disclosed the timeline in which a new starting quarterback will be named. The coach anticipates that the race for the starting role among the quarterbacks will continue into fall camp.

“I feel like it usually carries into fall camp,” Moore said. “All the real good battles that I’ve been a part of, you can say something in spring, but then it changes. We’re going to take our time with the process of who that person is going [to be]. It’s so important.

“That person’s going to have the ball in their hands every single play and make so many decisions. So for us, it’s probably going to go into fall camp. And then, probably a week before the first game, make a decision and make the announcement then.”

The battle for the starting job is between senior transfer Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis, and true freshman Bryce Underwood. Only Davis and Underwood have had the chance to compete in the spring practice. Keene has missed the entire spring camp due to injury.

Sherrone Moore speaks highly of Bryce Underwood

There's a lot of buzz around Bryce Underwood ahead of his first season at Michigan. The Wolverines flipped the commitment of the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 from LSU in November, who has been touted to earn the starting role. Sherrone Moore had a lot of praise for him.

“He’s been outstanding,” Moore said. “He’s one of those kids that you’ve got to pull back, you’ve got to tell him to get some rest, make sure you’re sleeping, the recovery piece because he’s just a worker. He never stops. He wants to be the best. He’ll do anything to be the best.

“He’s a great teammate, a great young man. The foundation that his parents set for him has been awesome. He does everything at an elite level, on and off the field. So just excited for him and for us as the future goes.”

Underwood was reported to have been highly impressive in spring practice, putting him in the frame for the starting quarterback job.

The signal-caller will look to make a strong impression at the spring game in a bid to convince Sherrone Moore and his staff that he's capable of leading the offense.

