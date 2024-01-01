"We're gonna see magic at this Rose Bowl": Pat McAfee drops candid reaction to Nick Saban's Alabama taking on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan at CFB playoff

Just hours before the game, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee shared his candid thoughts on the impending clash between Nick Saban’s Alabama and Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan.

“We’re going to see magic at this Rose Bowl,” McAfee said.

The arrival of the New Year also marked the much-anticipated Rose Bowl game between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan, scheduled for Jan. 1.

Alabama holds the record for most CFP appearances, with the 2023 Rose Bowl marking its 14th. Michigan, on the other hand, is headed on its third consecutive CFP adventure, still looking for its first playoff triumph.

The College Football Playoff semifinal is set to commence at 5 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Before that, McAfee elaborated that the two historically great coaches, Harbaugh and Saban, have a lot at stake in this game.

“I think we're going to see magic at this Rose Bowl today. It's Jalen Milroe and how he can perform against that defensive Michigan, which is very stout and doesn't get talked about enough,” McAfee said.

“And on the Michigan side, can they still run with Blake Corum with that right side of the offensive line not being 100 percent against a stout Alabama defense. That's a tale of the tape … we're in for a good one today.”

According to McAfee, the anticipation is much more about Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe’s performance, and on the same page for the Wolverines, the question is whether they can still run with RB Blake Corum.

Pat McAfee's take on the Michigan vs Everybody dynamic

Pat McAfee also highlighted the controversy surrounding the selection of the fourth team for the CFP. The choice was between an undefeated Florida State team and a one-loss SEC champion Alabama team. The decision to favor Alabama over Florida State sparked disappointment and controversy.

“I think the funny thing about this Rose Bowl game, and you think about Alabama. This Michigan team has been taking it on the shins all year. From everybody that is in Michigan, you have the Michigan vs everybody thing,” Pat McAfee said.

2023 Big Ten Championship: Iowa vs. Michigan

“And then as soon as we get to the playoff when Florida State isn't given the 4th pick or the 4th spot and Alabama is given the 4th spot, then they started taking it on the shins as well.”

The Michigan Wolverines' No. 1 mood shifted when they discovered they would be facing Alabama in the Rose Bowl instead of Florida State. The Wolverines would have preferred to play against the Seminoles, who had been struggling offensively since losing their star quarterback, Jordan Travis.

The decision to exclude Florida State, despite their undefeated 2023 season and a 13-0 record, was seen as controversial. This was particularly true given that Florida State was without several key players who lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, a game that ended with a staggering 63-3 victory for the Bulldogs.

