"We're in good hand": Ex-Florida star trashes Billy Napier firing rumors with his promising take ahead of LSU matchup

Coach Billy Napier had a rocky start to his 2025 season with the Florida Gators as they lost the Week 2 game to USF at home. Not to mention, it has again put him on the hot seat coaches list and there have been rumors of his potential firing. With this loss, Napier is 20-20 in terms of win-loss record ever since he joined the program in 2022. After last season's 8-4 record, Florida was expected to get back on track and make a playoff run this year. While the head coach has been receiving harsh criticisms from across the fraternity, former Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland shared his reaction to the ongoing situation. According to the veteran star, there's nothing to worry about in Florida. Losing games is part of the sport, especially in a highly competitive SEC.He wrote a long message on X, reassuring the Florida fans on what the future holds for Napier and how things could change instantly.“Everybody keep saying fire Billy Napier but if people really knew how much it takes to turn a program around they wouldn’t say that at all,” Cleveland wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday.“Some coaches blossom faster than others and that’s fine. Gator Nation we’re in good hands it’s all part of the process. TRUST THE PROCESS,” he added.The Gators’ Week 2 loss was a result of poor clock management and the defense's inability to stop the opponent from making plays deep into the field. Moreover, QB DJ Lagway was rusty in terms of running the ball and struggled to showcase his dual-threat abilities.Bill Napier vows to get Florida Gators back on trackThe 2025 season will be a challenging one for the head coach and fans since they have one of the most grueling schedules in the SEC. As they go deep into the season, they are slated to face tougher opponents from across the conferences. Regardless, Napier is confident about his team and claims to get the team regrouped after the USF humiliation.“Everything that’s been built here didn’t all of a sudden just disappear. Okay? We didn’t perform to the best of our ability. The ball didn’t bounce our way on a few things. But there’s been a ton of investment put into the people on our team within the organization. Those things do exist,” Napier reiterated his commitment on Monday.This coming weekend, the Gators will face Brian Kelly and LSU on the road. Although the Tigers are favorites to win the game, Napier and Co. will give a tough fight to prove themselves against a stronger opponent in the SEC.