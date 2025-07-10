"We're not as good individually" - Deion Sanders opens up on losing Shedeur and Travis Hunter to NFL while discussing Colorado's potential

(NOTE: Please schedule for 10:30 PM IST)

For the past two seasons, Deion Sanders has had key players like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders by his side. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, while Shedeur was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. However, both have left the Colorado Buffaloes to begin their NFL journeys.

Deion will start his fourth season with a new and revamped roster. However, fans are curious about how well the Buffs will perform next season with a new team in place.

ESPN's Pete Thamel shared a clip of Coach Prime's interview on "SportsCenter" during the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. The Colorado coach talked about the upcoming campaign and shared his feelings about losing his key players after the 2024 season.

"Well we won't have those two (Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders) phenomenon, but we will have a phenomenal team," Sanders said. "We're not as good individually but we're better collectively. I don't have to be the father and a coach.

"Now I can just be the coach and I don't have to look and make sure, I'm a dad and he's doing his job. Now I can just focus on these young men. I love so many so them like they are my sons. But I don't have any biological sons on the team right now but I'm proud of them man. I love the challenge. I do."

Last season, Sanders guided Colorado to a 9-4 record, including 7-2 in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes also made their first bowl appearance since 2020, but lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Deion Sanders opens up about starting quarterback battle for the 2025 season

Shedeur Sanders served as the Colorado Buffaloes QB1 in the past two seasons. With his departure, there is a two-way competition between five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

At the Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders shared an update regarding the team's starting quarterback situation. According to him, they have not yet finalized who will emerge as Shedeur's successor.

"We brought both of them (here) because I don't know which one will start," Coach Prime said on Wednesday, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sanders also revealed that he is open to the idea of having a two-way quarterback system. Lewis and Salter could split playing time and have the chance to represent Colorado on the field.

