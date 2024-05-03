"We're doing it": Houston declines NFL's demand to change uniforms with striking resemblance to Oilers jerseys

The NFL’s cease-and-desist notice to the Houston Cougars about the "Luv Ya Blue" uniforms has fallen on deaf ears. The University of Houston has made it clear that it will continue using uniforms that closely resemble those once used by the Houston Oilers. According to the UH athletic director, the school has made some changes in response to the letter but the color remains the same.

In October, Houston received the letter that said the school's use of the old Oilers shade was an intellectual property infringement. The uniform was first used by the Cougars in their football home opener on Sept. 2.

Now, the school is planning to go with the color for each of its sports programs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what the Houston Cougars athletic director Chris Pezman said on the issue, according to the Houston Chronicle:

“We’re doing it.”

Expand Tweet

Pezman said that the school has made some changes to the original design, including to the sleeves. But the color used in the uniform is close to the Columbia blue that the Oilers once used.

The NFL team moved out of the city after the 1996 season and became what they are known today, the Tennessee Titans. The light blue, red and white color combo isn't an NFL property yet and was associated with the Houston Police Department years before the Oilers played their first down in the city as part of the AFL in 1960.

The NFL’s cease-and-desist notice to the Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars unveiled the "Luv Ya Blue" jerseys as a tribute to the Houston Oilers at the start of the 2023 college football season. It was an instant hit among the fans as it tapped into the nostalgia for the erstwhile NFL franchise.

The colors led to a slogan that was a hit in the late 1970s, including inspiring a fight song. But the Cougars were hit with a cease-and-desist letter from the league, asking the school to drop the colors.

“The Houston Cougars’ attempt to free ride on the popularity of the NFL and the club violates the intellectual property rights of the NFL and Titans,” the letter that came in October said.

Expand Tweet

Now that the Cougars have responded to the letter, will the matter go through litigation? Will the NFL get its way or will the school stand its ground?