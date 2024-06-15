“We’re just getting started” - $45M worth Deion Sanders thanks fans for purchasing latest Nike shoe and apparel collection

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to express his gratitude to fans for the response to the Nike Air DT Max 96 shoes and apparel collection. Promising that it is just the start, he also gave an update on what is coming next. The Colorado head coach can't wait for people to see the other variants of the collection that are still in the pipeline.

Nike released the Coach Prime signature shoes and apparel collection through their website and select retailers on Friday. The stocks didn't last long as reports suggested that it was all sold out in a matter of two hours. For Coach Prime, he and Nike are just getting started.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach to to Instagram and thanked fans for purchasing the latest Nike shoe and apparel collection:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Thank you everyone that supported us and purchased our show and apparel collection thu Nike. We love u and truly appreciate u. We’re working on youth sizes as I text u. We’re just getting started, I can't wait till u see the other color waves & styles that are coming."

Trending

The snaps showed the details of the shoe, including the black and white color along with golden hues on the brand logo and down the back of the foot. It seems an obvious nod to Colorado's team colors.

Another snap in the post also showed all the Sanders boys with their dad in the all-black apparel collection. It remains to be seen what is coming next for Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Analyst predicts big 2024 season for Deion Sanders' Colorado

While Deion Sanders is basking in the success of his shoe and apparel collection, he has bigger fish to fry. The Buffaloes are getting ready for a return to the Big 12 after more than a decade. Going by their most recent season in the Pac-12, the team has areas in which to improve.

That said, according to CFB analyst Ari Tempkin, Colorado has a high ceiling in 2024. Tempkin said the following on the "Andy Staples On3" podcast in early June:

"I'll say Colorado's ceiling is playoffs. If you've got one of the best QBs in college football, you've got a chance. Shedeur is so good, despite the fact that they had no offensive line play." [40:15]

The Buffaloes finished dead last in the Pac-12 in 2023, losing eight of their last nine games of the regular season. Their overall record stood at 4-8 and they missed the postseason entirely. Can they improve in a much tougher Big 12 and give their coach Deion Sanders some redemption?