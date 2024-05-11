“We’re looking forward”: Florida governor Ron DeSantis hopes for the Gators to regain its status as ‘CFB capital’ following Nick Saban’s retirement 

Florida governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that he's confident about the future of Gators football, especially with the legendary Nick Saban now retired. DeSantis came to his thoughts while driving past Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which he shared during a recent address at the university's campus.

Here's what the governor had to say about what lies ahead for Florida Gators football in the coming years (via The Gainesville Sun):

"I was talking about some of the academic superlatives, but I was driving in and we did drive past The Swamp. You know Nick Saban has retired from Alabama, so this is the window to have the Gators."

DeSantis continues:

"I know Georgia is still very tough, it's a tough league. I get it. But I saw those national championships up back in the day and that was a great run, and basketball, too. So hopefully we'll get back there, we're certainly looking forward to Florida return to being the college football capital of the world like we used to be."

Florida Gators football hasn't been too relevant in a while, even if they still play in one of the most terrifying venues (at least for opponents to play in) in the arena affectionately named "The Swamp." In the second season under head coach Billy Napier, the Gators only finished 11-14 and missed out on both the CFP and a Bowl game.

Former powerhouse Alabama is also beginning a new era with former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer now at the helm, taking over from the legendary Nick Saban. His era in Tuscaloosa marked an era of near-invincibility for the Crimson Tide, with his teams meeting the Gators 14 total times and losing just four games (via 247Sports).

A look back at the glory days of Florida Gators football

One could say that Florida Gators football was last relevant way back in the mid to late 2000s, when the school's two main athletics were basically at the top of the NCAA (i.e. the back-to-back NCAAB champion squads in 2006 and 2007). But the program hasn't been relevant since then.

For one, Florida Gators football hasn't won a conference title since 2008, when they also won their most recent national championship. They may have won a division title just in 2020, but it doesn't account for much in the grand scheme of things on the NCAA gridiron.

