Where is Nick Saban's lake house in Alabama? $11 million jaw-dropping home is just one of the many assets in Saban's diverse portfolio

Nick Saban sits at the summit of any discussion about successful college football coaches. He has set a standard many before him could only dream of and many coming after him will be measured against.

The seven-time national championship-winning coach earns a top dollar for his on-field exploits. But he has eyes for luxury beyond the football field.

Saban’s financial comfort means he can afford a lot of luxurious properties and items. Perhaps the most famous property connected to the Alabama coach is his house on Lake Burton in Northern Georgia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The worth of the house was put at $10.95 million. The house is spread over three levels across 10,000 square-feet with facilities like a wine cellar, a custom boathouse and more.

In addition to the luxury in and around the house, it is also buffered by 1.7 acres and over 700 feet of private lakefront. The house is reported to be worth around $6.5 million in 2005 when Saban acquired it.

In 2017, ESPN’s Marty Smith and Tim Tebow visited Saban at the lake house, where he shared some of his routine there. Some of the things he does when he is at the lake house include playing golf. He also has a habit of diving into the lake with a bar of soap to have a bath.

However, the Lake Burton house is not the only lake house on Saban’s portfolio. He has another lake house on Lake Tuscaloosa in Alabama. The Alabama lake house is not as well known as the Lake Burton house, but it is nonetheless luxurious. It is located on a 1.5-acre lot and has over 600 feet of private lakefront. The house was reportedly acquired in 2013 for about $2.5 million.

What else does Nick Saban spend on?

These are just two of the numerous real estate properties on Nick Saban’s portfolio. It might interest you to know that Saban also puts his wealth and influence to charitable use. He and his wife are co-founders of the Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Through the foundation, they raise resources to support the needs of children. The foundation raised over a million dollars in Saban’s first three years at Alabama.

Nick Saban has proven with his lifestyle and career that it is possible to find success in whichever field one specializes in. Although he is one of the two top earners in college football, his legacy and impact transcends the material.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence