"We're in middle of installation": When Kirby Smart revealed the process of onboarding coaches in offseason

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been one of the most successful coaches in college football. And it's for good reason. He has a particular way of doing things within his program, and it seems to be working for him.

Last season Smart led Georgia to an 11-3 overall record and a No. 6 final record. The Bulldogs defeated the then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns to capture the 2024 SEC championship. Georgia earned a bye in the College Football Playoff but was defeated by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Here's a look back at Smart's interview with college football insider Josh Pate from last year in which he broke down exactly how he likes to operate his program. Specifically, he discussed how he gets a new coach acclimated to how he runs things within the program.

"We dump a ton on them," Smart said. "The first thing we do when we hire a coach is get them all the names and numbers of their players and their parents and get them to reach out to their players so they can get to know them.

"It's a very volatile time in college football, so the kids on the roster want to know who their new coach is. So, that's the first thing you do, take care of home. 'What's Important Now' is an acronym we have here, WIN: What's Important Now. It's get to know your players, get to know the prospects at your position.

"OK, what about the offense? We're in the middle of installation. We're doing walkthroughs each day. So, what do you know about the offense? How fast can you learn it? How fast can you learn about the guys at your position in 2025? 2026? So, it's a lot like drinking water through a fire hose for those new coaches. But we have tremendous support staff here. We have great coordinators who onboard each one.

"We haven't had to deal with a lot of turnover. So, when you get somebody new, you welcome them in the family and you onboard them. You say this is how we do things at Georgia."

A look back at Kirby Smart's coaching career

Kirby Smart enjoyed a lengthy run as a position coach for several years for programs such as LSU, Alabama and even the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Smart served as the defensive coordinator for Alabama from 2008 to 2015 before being hired as Georgia's head coach.

His tenure has been a successful one, seeing two national championships to go along with several conference title game appearances.

