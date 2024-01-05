"We're in no-huddle" - Nick Saban confesses the hidden reason behind Alabama's stunning loss to Michigan in Rose Bowl

While many college football fans have differing opinions on why Alabama fell to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has his point of view. The No. 4 Crimson Tide lost the College Football Playoff semifinal 27-20 in overtime to the No. 1 Wolverines, ending their dreams of securing another national title.

During his Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban said that his team's no-huddle approach was key to the defeat on Monday. This is coupled with the fact that the Crimson Tide weren’t moving fast enough for their formation to be defended.

“One of the things that was a big difference in this game, which nobody ever talks about, and it’s a very simple thing… is we’re in no-huddle,” Nick Saban said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“And when you play a no-huddle team, and you’re not going fast – which we didn’t go fast enough – then their signal caller is basically making calls to defend the formation and the alignment that you’re in.”

Nick Saban says Michigan was the first opponent that got in a huddle this season

Alabama vs. Michigan

Furthering his comment on "The Pat McAfee Show," Nick Saban said that Michigan was the first team Alabama played this season that got in a huddle. So, the Crimson Tide could not observe Jim Harbaugh's formations until the Wolverines emerged from the huddle.

“They’re the only team we played all season that got in a huddle," Saban said. "It used to be every team is in a huddle. So, we’re playing our first game of the season where we’re playing a team that’s in a huddle.

“You don’t have the advantage of seeing those formations until they come out of the huddle, so you’ve got to make calls, and that’s changed a lot in football.”

Huddle used to be popular in college football. It simplifies communication as the play is announced, and typically, everyone comprehends it easily. However, there’s been a growing trend of no-huddle in recent years, which comes with its pros and cons.

Nick Saban is not an advocate of huddling

Georgia vs. Alabama

Nick Saban himself might not be a staunch advocate for huddling. He once questioned the need for it while appearing on ESPN for studio coverage of an NFL game. The practice hasn’t characterized his successful tenure in college football.

However, it's notable that the coach perceives it as affording Michigan a slight advantage in the Rose Bowl contest. Football is a game where small advantages matter. A subtle edge could be decisive between victory and defeat in any contest.