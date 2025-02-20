"We're past that point": Paul Finebaum takes a bold stance on lack of leverage with non-SEC teams 

Amid reports that the SEC and Big Ten are looking for a new CFP format that would grant them automatic qualifiers, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes those two conferences hold all the cards.

Finebaum discussed the current state of college football with analyst Greg McElroy on Wednesday’s edition of “Always College Football,” as executives from both top conferences met to discuss changes to the current 12-team playoff format.

“I don’t see what leverage they do have," Finebaum said. "I mean, unless you have a bunch of people at the table who just want to be inclusive of everyone, and quite frankly I think we are past that point.

“I don’t want to be a bully, I just want the best system and I think that it is a fact that if the SEC and the Big Ten wanted to say ‘We’re done with all of you’ they can easily get away with it. I don’t think that’s really their goal. I think the College Football Playoff is better, frankly, if everyone is involved." (23:05).

While Wednesday’s meeting provided few updates other than the desire to change the playoff seeding format, reports have suggested that both leagues are pushing for a larger field (14 or 16 teams) with as many as four guaranteed spots for each conference.

Other conferences, such as the Big 12 and ACC, have good college football programs; nevertheless, the Big Ten and SEC's media deals, school brands and on-field success may give them control of the college football scene in the coming years.

“The Big 12 doesn’t have a lot of major attractions, but they have a few and you’ve done some of their games, they play good football out there," Finebaum added.

"The G-5 has a role, but not a very big role, and I think we are at a point where if you don’t want to play along, you probably better take your toy and go home.”

Paul Finebaum praises Marcus Freeman’s job at Notre Dame

Paul Finebaum also talked about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After making it to the CFP Championship Game, the Irish want to become a premier football program again.

Greg McElroy asked the SEC Network analyst if they could still compete in the current environment. Finebaum’s answer probably surprised more than a few people.

“I think Marcus Freeman is just that dynamic coach that, quite frankly, I didn’t see coming. I mean, he’s charismatic to meet but I didn’t know how translatable that would be, but it is,” Finebaum said.

The insider added that the Irish’s recent success and strong coaching staff have proven they can compete without joining a conference, something he didn’t believe just a few months ago.

