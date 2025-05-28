“We revert to the BCS model”: As CFP debate heats up, Josh Pate explains his perfect playoff picture

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 28, 2025 15:09 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Head Coaches News Conference - Source: Imagn
As CFP debate heats up, Josh Pate explains his perfect playoff picture - Source: Imagn

The college football playoff expanded to 12 teams last season and will be expanding even further.

In the 2025 college football season, the 12-team playoff is back, but it's expected to expand to upwards of 16 teams in 2026. However, a college football analyst Josh Pate, believes the playoffs should revert to the BCS model.

"In my perfect world we revert to the BCS model and eliminate the Playoff. Next option is 6 or 8 team field at which point I'm fine with straight seeding," Pate wrote on X. "There is absolutely no way to maintain proper value on the regular season going straight seeding with a field 14 or 16 deep."

The BCS model, of course, filled out the playoffs by a combination of computer rankings and polls to determine the playoffs.

It's an intriguing thought by Pate, as he doesn't think the College Football Playoff selection committee has much of a need anymore.

"As we devalue the CFP Committee's role I would advocate for conferences to form their own committee's built to determine their 1-6 seeding entering their December play-in weekend," Pate wrote.
"This provides a mechanism to address vast disparity in conference schedule strength + ensures proper value is placed on entire resume including out of conference games," Pate added.
Although Pate isn't a fan of the College Football Playoff selection, it likely isn't going away anytime soon.

SEC proposing a unique College Football Playoff structure

With the college football playoff expanding, how teams get in has been a major talking point.

The SEC and Big Ten have been pushing for mandatory spots, but now, some in the SEC like another idea. The idea is the five highest-ranked conference champions and 11 at-large bids that can go to any team and any conference.

"They talked about -- I'll call it a 5+11 model -- and our own ability to earn those berths," Sankey said at the conclusion of the second day of spring meetings, via ESPN. "... At the coaching level, the question is, why wouldn't that be fine? Why wouldn't we do that? We talked about 16 with them. So, good conversation, not a destination, but the first time I've had the ability to go really in depth with ideas with them."

As of right now, how the 16-team playoff will determine spots is uncertain. But, the SEC is now just pushing for the 16 best teams.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

