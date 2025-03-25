"We have seen Cam Ward do that": NFL draft analyst makes eye-catching analysis of Miami QB after Pro Day

Cam Ward was an absolute beast at the 2025 Miami Pro Day. Almost 90 executives from 32 NFL teams attended the Hurricanes’s annual showdown on Monday.

As expected, the star quarterback didn’t disappoint. He has made a strong case for being the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft. From effortlessly throwing perfect backhand passes and deep bullets toward the end zone to trick plays, Ward made an impression.

For analysts like Emory Hunt, this was already expected. After Miami Pro Day, Hunt briefly analyzed Cam Ward’s performance.

One of the standout qualities he mentioned was the QB’s pocket presence and ability to get out and make plays. This will be crucial going into the NFL since the game’s pace will be much higher in the pros compared to college. [Timestamp - 12:02]

“I just like to see throwers throw. Its like you want to see shooters, shoot. I always wanted to see Glenn Rice shoot a three. I want to see Ray Allen always pull up in the corner. I want to see Cam Ward throw off platform,” Hunt explained with his analogies to Joe Musso of CBS on Monday.

“That's what makes Cam Ward, Cam Ward. We saw that today. We try to make him do things under scenario and just showcase, yeah, he can do that. That's in his bag. I don't want to see that. I want to see him get out there and just wing it a little bit. Y'all, like he did throughout the course of this Pro Day.

" And when he was able to move to his left, throw back across the field with accuracy, move to the left and grow left with accuracy on the side of the line. Those are things that let you know what you saw on film. Definitely something that he can do consistently, because at this point it's all about consistency,” he added.

Cam Ward broke numerous records at college

Cam Ward had a dominating college football career. He played for two years at the FCS with Incarnate Word and the next two seasons with Washington State before finally landing in Miami for his final year at college.

In 2024, he broke the single-season record for most passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and completion percentage, which eventually helped him make the Heisman contention. Although he couldn't win the coveted honor, it drastically improved his draft stock and made him a hot prospect in the NFL circles.

