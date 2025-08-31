"We weren't sharp defensively": Marcus Freeman points out biggest mistake of ND in national championship game against Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had an exceptional run last season with just one loss in the regular season and marching all the way into the national championship game. It always stings to be losing a natty when you were in the driver's seat for the rest of the season and finally crumble with pressure when it mattered the most.

Ad

Head coach Marcus Freeman wished throughout the offseason that he could go back to the game and have the ball for one last time and change the result altogether. The young coach was recently speaking to Sports Illustrated’s senior writer Pat Forde about the offseason and what changed for him after a big lesson.

Freeman explained it was a huge learning curve and a reminder that you can't slack against big teams like Ohio State.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the first quarter touchdown, Notre Dame didn't really get a chance to dominate. Ohio State's defense was too strong to handle and QB Riley Leonard appeared visibly exhausted. Freeman mentioned that defensively his team could have been a lot better and not allowed the Buckeyes to make plays in ND's backyard.

“I think about the first half. You know, some of the misfits defensively go down when it's a 19-play drive, I think, and score offensively, but at the same time, we knew we weren't going to be able to run Riley Leonard every play like that. He was exhausted after that drive,” Freeman said to Forde on Saturday. [Timestamp - 8:00]

Ad

Ad

The Notre Dame coach admitted that they failed to hit back in the second half when the Ohio State offense blazed across the field.

“When we come back defensively, they kind of go down and score. I tried to not make the moment too big. That's the approach I wanted to take. As it is the same two by four, walking across a two by four.

Ad

"Don't let the things outside the field really determine what the outcome is. There was something about our preparation that we weren't as sharp defensively that we've been the previous weeks,” he added.

Marcus Freeman has a challenging schedule in 2025

After last season's heartbreak, Freeman will be looking to re-enter the playoffs and contend for the national championship. They start the season with a blockbuster matchup against ACC giants the Miami Hurricanes on the road. Next week they will have Texas A&M and Purdue in Week 3.

Ad

Similarly, the USC rivalry game of Week 7 will be the most iconic one to watch since both teams will be playing each other one last time, bidding an adieu to the historic matchup.

In Week 11, Notre Dame will host Syracuse at home and wrap up 2025 with a game against Stanford. Expect nothing less than an 11+ winning game season from Freeman & Co this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.