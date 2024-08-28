“We've seen it last year”: Michigan State’s Joe Rossi makes cryptic comment amid Michigan’s sign stealing saga

Michigan State Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has seemingly hinted at the sign-stealing allegations against the Michigan Wolverines. Rossi was asked about the in-helmet technology that will be part of college football in 2024 and took a subtle jab at Michigan.

In response to the sign-stealing allegations against the Wolverines, the NCAA announced that helmet communication is now allowed. Meaning coaches will be able to talk to one player on the field to tell them the play, which Rossi is getting used to but said was necessary after teams were illegally stealing signs and cheating.

"If the green dot gets injured in the middle of the drive, you may not get a green dot in," Rossi said, via Head Topics. "That's just the nature of the beast, and you'd rather have zero than have two because we don't want to get a penalty.

"There's lots of stuff going on, there's boards, there is signals, there is heiroglyphics, there is cards. You know, we've seen it last year, the extent that people go to to try to cheat."

Although Rossi claimed teams were illegally stealing signs, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is at the center of the scandal, said in the newly released Netflix documentary that he never stole signs.

"I've never advanced scouted," he said in 'Untold: Sign Stealer.' "I obtain signals the same way every other team does. What sets me apart is the way in which I organize information and process it on game day."

Michigan State suffered a 49-0 home loss to Michigan in 2023, but Rossi was at Minnesota last season.

Rossi is the Spartans' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, after spending 2019 until 2023 as Minnesota's linebacker and DC.

Joe Rossi likely to give green dot to a linebacker at Michigan State

With the NCAA allowing communication through the helmet, the player with the technology to hear the plays will have a green dot.

The quarterback will have it on offense, while the middle linebacker usually has it on defense. However, Rossi says Michigan State has yet to make the decision.

"We'll ultimately make a decision on who it's going to be a little bit later," Rossi said. "I'm still feeling it out. It's my third day doing it. We did it in the spring a little bit, but now it's really really, you got the exact equipment that you're going to be using."

The Spartans are set to open their 2024 college football season at home on Friday against Florida Atlantic. Michigan State has notable games against Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers, among others.

