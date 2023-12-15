“We’ve taken football and turned it into ice skating" - Ex-SEC coach fires shots at CFP committee over Florida State snub

The exclusion of the Florida State Seminoles from the College Football Playoff (CFP) has sparked intense controversy, marking the first time an undefeated Power 5 team has been left out in the 10-season history of the playoffs.

The decision by the selection committee has drawn criticism, particularly from former Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher, who expressed his frustration with the committee's emphasis on perception rather than a team's record.

Fisher, who led Florida State to a national championship in the 2013 BCS season, criticized the committee for what he perceives as a departure from the essence of football.

He said:

"We’ve taken football and turned it into ice skating. It’s wrong."

Fisher's analogy underscores his belief that the committee is relying too heavily on subjective judgments rather than the objective measure of a team's performance on the field.

The Impact of Jordan Travis's Injury on Florida State's Exclusion

The pivotal factor in the committee's decision to exclude Florida State from the playoffs was the season-ending injury to their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis.

Despite the Seminoles' impressive unbeaten season, the committee appeared to penalize them for losing Travis, citing a significant shift in the team's dynamics without their offensive leader.

Fisher argued against the committee's focus on the team's altered composition, saying,

"Football is about what happens between the white lines. We’ve set it back because of opinions not based on truth. It’s not ice skating. It’s not [subjective] judgments. We are messing with the game."

Fisher contends that the committee should prioritize a team's overall record rather than scrutinizing how victories are achieved.

CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan acknowledged the impact of key player availability in the decision-making process:

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks. An incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team."

Carrigan's explanation highlights the committee's belief that the Seminoles, without Travis, are not the same competitive force.

As the debate continues, the decision to prioritize perception over an undefeated record raises important questions about the evolving nature of college football and the criteria used to determine playoff contenders.

