"We want to be aggressive and go after these guys": Ryan Day minces no words about Ohio State vs Texas season opener expectations

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is excited for the team's Week 1 matchup.
The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will take on the Texas Longhorns in Week 1 in a potential national championship preview. Ohio State and Texas are the two favorites to win the national title.
Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Day spoke to CBS Sports and believes Week 1 will be a great litmus test and one that the Buckeyes are excited about.
"We are going to be smart, but we want to be aggressive and go after these guys. First game of the year, we are going to have some fun with it, the guys are going to play that way," Day said (9:50).
Day says Ohio State is ready for the tough test, especially after the Buckeyes eliminated Texas from the playoffs last year. So, the Longhorns will be looking to get one back on the road in the series opener.
Kick-off for Ohio State vs Texas is set for noon ET, and College GameDay will be in attendance to only add to the hype.
Ohio State is a three-point favorite to beat Texas in the season opener on Aug. 30.
Ryan Day won't reveal Ohio State's starting QB for Week 1
Ohio State enters the season with a question at quarterback and who will start.
The Buckeyes have Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz competing for the starting job, as true freshman Tavien St. Clair appears to be out of the running.
Sayin was viewed as the frontrunner, but Kienholz has reportedly made it a neck-and-neck competition and Day won't tip his hand of who starts.
“It’s just a start,” Day told reporters, via SI. “We’re just getting moving around. So, hard to tell. I do think all three of them (Sayin, Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair) look a little bit stronger, a little bit more explosive. Moving better. A little bit more command of the huddle. But we’ll watch the film and kind of go from there. Day one without pads, it’s kind of hard (to evaluate).”
With Week 1 being such an important game, Day and Ohio State will have to figure out their starting quarterback very soon.
The Buckeyes enter the season tied with Texas at +550 for the best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.
