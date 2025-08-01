"We want to be aggressive and go after these guys": Ryan Day minces no words about Ohio State vs Texas season opener expectations

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is excited for the team's Week 1 matchup.

Ad

The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will take on the Texas Longhorns in Week 1 in a potential national championship preview. Ohio State and Texas are the two favorites to win the national title.

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Day spoke to CBS Sports and believes Week 1 will be a great litmus test and one that the Buckeyes are excited about.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"We are going to be smart, but we want to be aggressive and go after these guys. First game of the year, we are going to have some fun with it, the guys are going to play that way," Day said (9:50).

Day says Ohio State is ready for the tough test, especially after the Buckeyes eliminated Texas from the playoffs last year. So, the Longhorns will be looking to get one back on the road in the series opener.

Ad

Kick-off for Ohio State vs Texas is set for noon ET, and College GameDay will be in attendance to only add to the hype.

Ohio State is a three-point favorite to beat Texas in the season opener on Aug. 30.

Ryan Day won't reveal Ohio State's starting QB for Week 1

Ohio State enters the season with a question at quarterback and who will start.

Ad

The Buckeyes have Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz competing for the starting job, as true freshman Tavien St. Clair appears to be out of the running.

Sayin was viewed as the frontrunner, but Kienholz has reportedly made it a neck-and-neck competition and Day won't tip his hand of who starts.

“It’s just a start,” Day told reporters, via SI. “We’re just getting moving around. So, hard to tell. I do think all three of them (Sayin, Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair) look a little bit stronger, a little bit more explosive. Moving better. A little bit more command of the huddle. But we’ll watch the film and kind of go from there. Day one without pads, it’s kind of hard (to evaluate).”

Ad

With Week 1 being such an important game, Day and Ohio State will have to figure out their starting quarterback very soon.

The Buckeyes enter the season tied with Texas at +550 for the best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.