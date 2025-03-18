“We want to hand him that championship trophy”: Warren Sapp shares Marshall Faulk’s intentions for $45M worth Deion Sanders

Warren Sapp and new Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk are focused on winning the College Football Playoff championship game. Deion Sanders hired Faulk on Feb. 6 ahead of spring practice.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the former NFL defensive tackle shared his and Faulk's goals for the 2025 season.

"I mean, me and him are both here for Prime," Sapp said (Timestamp: 4:58). "That's the whole thing. It ain't about the money. It ain't about nothing else. It's about our man, and we want to hand him that championship trophy and we're going to do everything in our power to get it done."

Colorado concluded last season with a 9-4 record, finishing fourth in the Big 12. The team's passing offense played well, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his best season in college football.

He completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. The 2025 NFL draft prospect helped the team finish eighth in total passing yards and third in passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes running offense struggled. Colorado had the worst total rushing yards (847) and total rushing yards per game (65.2) in the Big 12. Its best option at running back was Isaiah Augustave, who had 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Coach Prime's decision to hire Faulk is his answer to fixing Colorado's running offense so CU can compete for the top spot in the Big 12 next season.

Warren Sapp shares how Marshall Faulk has adjusted to joining the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff

Earlier in the news conference, Warren Sapp discussed how Marshall Faulk has adjusted to his new position. He said they have had conversations about improving the team and the best ways to make the players understand their coaching methods.

"A breath of fresh air because Marshall is different," Sapp said (Timestamp: 4:26). "I've been with Marshall since 2008, you know? At five in the morning. Game day morning. Battling at each other with point and counterpoint. So, now, it's what we doing on offense? How do you nitpick it? How do you get it better?"

Sapp also shared why he believes the running back coach is the right person to help the team compete for the College Football Playoff national title.

"He's as detailed as it comes," Sapp said (Timestamp: 4:47). "I mean, you don't get a better knowledge, you know? He was in the backfield with Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner, telling them about protection. So, trust me. He knows this game, and we love it."

Colorado will continue spring practice for the next month with the Black and Gold Spring Game set for April 19.

