Week 3 Risers & Sliders - The Battle Royale in Colorado has more than one victor

The hype leading up to the Rocky Mountain battle between Colorado State and Colorado was well worth it, as the game exceeded expectations.

Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a Week 1 riser, was again spectacular, but CSU also featured a next-level prospect on offense. Yet for the most part, the weekend belonged to linebackers and defensive linemen. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 3.

Risers

Tory Horton (WR) - Colorado State

It was a wild, often violent game that pitted interstate rivals Colorado and Colorado State against one another. And while the Rams ultimately lost in double overtime, Horton proved his worth to NFL scouts. He finished the game with 16 receptions for 133 yards and one TD.

Despite knowing the ball would be thrown in his direction, the speedy CU defense could not contain Horton. He displayed reliable hands, a polished game, and plenty of toughness.

On multiple occasions, Horton rebounded from crushing hits and stayed in the game, only to beat Colorado defenders on the next snap. His size (6-foot-2 and 188 pounds) and speed (4.52) usually mean Day 3 of the draft, yet Horton possesses the football ability to be a third receiver on Sundays.

Jer'Zhan Newton (DL) - Illinois

Despite the final score, the Fighting Illini defense kept their team in the game against Penn State. And while Jer'Zhan Newton couldn’t win the game all by himself, he sure tried to.

The talented Nittany Lions offensive line, which has as many as four NFL Draft picks, could not stop Newton, who was a disruptive force throughout all four quarters. His numbers included six tackles, two quarterback hurries, two PBUs, and one blocked field goal.

He was explosive and powerful and he dominated a really good offensive line. Newton looked every bit the top-60 selection everyone expects him to be next April.

Ty'Ron Hopper (LB) - Missouri

Kicker Harrison Mevis connected on a 61-yard field goal as time expired as Missouri upset Kansas State. And while Mevis was the game’s hero, Hopper was the best pro prospect on the field. The senior linebacker was omnipresent, making an impact against the run, covering the pass, and rushing the passer.

He finished with six tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, broke up two passes and added one hurry.

The athletic Hopper has a three-down game and offers possibilities on the inside of a 3-4 alignment or as a conventional weakside linebacker. He presently holds a fourth-round grade on my board.

Power Echols (LB) - North Carolina

The Tar Heels have several outstanding next-level defenders, and Echols is quickly turning into the best of the bunch.

He had another terrific outing this weekend, leading the UNC defense with nine tackles as well as intercepting a pass.

He’s neck and neck with teammate Cedric Gray for the team lead in tackles. Gray is better up the field defending the run, but Echols is a better off-ball linebacker.

He’s incredibly athletic, shows terrific skill in pursuit and also stands out in pass coverage. Slightly undersized, Echols is the perfect one-gap defender who will excel in space on Sundays.

Tarheeb Still (CB) - Maryland

Despite receiving late-round grades in the scouting community prior to the season, I stamped Still as a priority free agent, waiting to see if there was improvement in his game. Still has proven his worth in the early going and turned in a sensational performance against Virginia.

The senior intercepted two passes and added five tackles during the Terrapins’ victory over Virginia. He possesses next-level size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, and he has flashed ball skills.

If Still continues to play at a high level, there’s no doubt he’ll move into the middle part of Day 3.

Sleeper Prospect - Tyreem Powell (LB) - Rutgers

Don’t look now, but Rutgers is the only undefeated football team in the New York area! Much of that has to do with a defense that has held opponents to just 10 points a game and less than 70 yards rushing each contest.

Powell is the statistical and spiritual leader of the RU defense. During the Scarlet Knights’ convincing victory over Virginia Tech, Powell led Rutgers with 11 tackles while adding one sack and one hurry. He has next-level size at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, and plays with great instinct.

Powell has the versatility to line up at several linebacker positions in a variety of schemes. I presently have a fifth-round grade on the senior, yet good workouts prior to next year’s draft will push him up the boards.

Small School Prospect - John Pius (Edge) - William & Mary

The small-school All-American is starting to kick it into gear after a terrific campaign in 2022. The Buck Buchanan candidate has registered three sacks and six TFLs the past two games, as well as a combined 12 tackles.

Pius combines linebacker size (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) and safety speed (4.50 seconds in the 40) that he uses to make plays in every direction of the field.

Several scouts believe he has Day 2 potential as an outside linebacker who occasionally comes out of a three-point stance.

If Pius chooses to enter the draft (he’s a fourth-year junior by NCAA standards), I would expect him to receive invitations to a postseason contest such as the Senior or Shrine Bowl as well as the 2024 combine.

Slider

Will Rogers (QB) - Mississippi State

LSU dominated the Bulldogs in every aspect of their Saturday contest, and quarterback Will Rogers came out of the game worse for wear. His numbers—11 of 28 passing for just 103 years, tell a fraction of the story.

Rogers could not move the MSU offense, which finished the game with just 10 first downs, going 3-for-13 on third down. Passes were continually getting away from Rogers, who displayed terrible accuracy for the majority of the game.

Most scouts view Rogers as a game manager, and now he’s looking more like the beneficiary of the system employed by former Bulldogs coach Mike Leach.