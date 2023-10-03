It was a humdinger of a game between the hedges, as Georgia needed a late score to beat Auburn and remain unbeaten, and the Bulldogs’ star tight end carried the team to the victory.

Several Day 3 offensive linemen stood out for NFL scouts this week, including a massive blocker from Howard. Texas A&M looks primed to make a run, thanks in part to its defense and an outstanding linebacker. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 4.

Risers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brock Bowers(TE) Georgia:

If there is one expression to precisely describe Brock Bowers’ performance against Auburn, it would be, “WOW!!” The junior tight end, presently listed as the No. 3 player on my overall board, was dominant in every way as the Bulldogs squeaked by Auburn.

Georgia Auburn Football

He finished the day with eight receptions for 157 yards and one TD, coming to life in the second half when Georgia was playing from behind.

Two of his receptions were 35 yards or longer, including a 40-yard catch with just over two minutes left to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

He made multiple one-handed receptions, came away with several tough catches in the middle of a crowd and excelled with his blocking assignments. Bowers looked every bit like the top-eight pick everyone expects him to be next April.

Edgerrin Cooper(LB) Texas A&M:

The Aggies come off another impressive win in the SEC, with the defense leading the way again. And it was Cooper who was the most impressive player on the TAMU defense again.

His numbers the past two weeks have been almost identical, and during the victory over Arkansas on Saturday, he finished with six tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks. The prior week against Auburn, he finished with eight tackles as well as the same number of tackles for loss and sacks.

Cooper is slightly undersized at 6-foot-2.5 and 225 pounds, but he’s exceptionally fast, timing as low as 4.51 seconds in the 40. His combination of force up the field and athleticism to make plays in space is very appealing.

I presently grade Cooper as a fifth-round choice, yet if he keeps up this pace, his draft stock will explode.

Andrew Mukuba(S) Clemson:

Syracuse put its 4-0 record on the line against Clemson and ultimately suffered its first loss of the season. The main reason was the Clemson defense shutting down the Syracuse offense, one of the most potent in the ACC.

Florida St Clemson Football

Enter Mukuba, who finished the game with five tackles and one PBU, which was an outstanding play. With Mukuba leading the way, the formerly undefeated Orange were held to 186 yards passing and 14 points.

The junior safety combines terrific instincts with an explosive style stopping the run or shutting down the pass. He presently projects it as a Day 2 selection.

Tylan Grable(T) Central Florida:

One of the wildest games of the weekend took place in Orlando, as Baylor scored 26 unanswered fourth-quarter points to beat host Central Florida by a score of 36-35.

Yet the loss was no fault of the UCF offense, which pushed Baylor around the field, and Tylan Grable was dominant. He displayed outstanding run-blocking power and held his ground in pass protection.

Grable was so good that Baylor moved star pass rusher Gabe Hall over the UCF right tackle. Hall eventually finished the game with a single tackle.

Grable is well-liked in the scouting community, holding a sixth-round grade, yet he has the size and is proving to possess the talent to move into the middle rounds.

Taliese Fuaga(T) Oregon State:

Oregon State has a pair of outstanding next-level prospects on the offensive line: Fuaga on the right side and left tackle Joshua Gray.

Both played well during the Beavers’ 21-7 upset victory over Utah on Friday night. Fuaga, a big-bodied (6-foot-6.5, 325-pound) blocker with next-level athleticism, has shown significant improvement in his game this season.

He’s more consistent with his blocking fundamentals and has learned to finish blocks. Fuaga will be a solid Day 3 selection and comes with a large upside.

Eli Cox(C) Kentucky:

Cox is another Day 3 offensive lineman, yet he’s a different sort of blocker than Fuaga. The UK center is a tough, gritty, and intelligent lineman who gets the most from his ability and consistently gets positive results.

He’s an outstanding position blocker who plays with terrific fundamentals. The Wildcats rushed for 329 yards during their victory over Florida, and much of it was behind Cox, who dominated the Gators defensive line and their rising star, tackle Desmond Watson.

Cox is a center who’ll fall by the wayside in the draft then eventually develop into a starter on Sundays.

Sleeper Prospect: AJ Vongphachanh (LB) BYU:

The Cougars rebounded from their 11-point loss to Kansas a week ago and won their first Big 12 Conference game of the season by defeating Cincinnati, 35-7.

The past three games have watched BYU play impressive football, and it coincides with Vongphachanh’s improved play.

Over the course of those games, he’s posted 27 tackles, including 10 against Cincinnati. Vongphachanh transferred to BYU after playing four seasons at Utah State, where he posted 222 tackles, including 101 last year.

The senior is a stout, two-down run defender who’ll add value on special teams on Sundays. Vongphachanh is unlikely to be selected in the draft, yet he’ll be a prized PFA signing.

Small School Prospect - Anim Dankwah(T) Howard:

It’s tough not to notice Dankwah on film; he measures 6-foot-8, 370 pounds and sticks out like a sore thumb up front.

Yet the massive lineman from Howard is much more than just a big-bodied lineman who overwhelms opponents on the small-school level; he’s a damn good blocker with next-level potential.

Dankwah blocks with solid fundamentals, plays with a nasty attitude and shows a lot of awareness in his game. He destroys opponents run blocking and does a solid job in pass protection.

He’s a bit rough around the edges and will have to move from the left tackle position he presently plays at Howard to the right side. Yet Dankwah, who didn’t start playing football until his junior year in high school, has tremendous upside potential and presently grades as a fifth-round prospect on my board.

Sliders

Brady Latham(G)Arkansas:

Latham entered the season with high grades; scouts stamped him as a Day 2 selection, while yours truly branded him a fourth-round prospect.

Arkansas Texas A M Football

During the Razorbacks’ three-game losing streak, the usually reliable Latham has played more like a late-round draft pick.

He’s looked sluggish, stiff, and as though he were stuck in cement. Even his usual drive-blocking power has mysteriously disappeared. Latham has time to right the ship, but he’ll need to turn it around rather quickly.