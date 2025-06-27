Weeks ahead of 2025-26 season, Alabama QB Ty Simpson's brother receives recruitment offer from Kalen DeBoer's squad

Quarterback Ty Simpson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022 but has seen limited time on the field in the past three seasons. He has played 16 games and recorded 381 passing yards. Following Jalen Milroe's departure in this year's NFL Draft, Simpson is the frontrunner to take over as the Tide's starting quarterback in 2025.
While Ty Simpson gears up for year four, his younger brother, Graham Simpson, tweeted that Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have offered him to join their program.
"BLESSED To receive an offer to the University of Alabama," Graham wrote.
Just like his elder brother, Graham Simpson also plays quarterback. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound man is a part of the recruiting class of 2028 and plays for West View High School. During his freshman campaign last season, Graham recorded 4,135 yards and 57 TDs passing.
Apart from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Graham Simpson has 12 other collegiate offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Memphis, Ole Miss and UCLA, to name a few.
In May, the quarterback also received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners. Ty Simpson's brother was honored as a 2024 MaxPreps Freshman All-American for his on-field contributions.
Kalen DeBoer shares his thoughts on Alabama QB battle led by Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job alongside five-star freshman Keelon Russell and Washington transfer Austin Mack. During an interview with Beat Everyone, Kalen DeBoer opened up about the quarterback competition on the team.
The Alabama coach said that the starting job is still open for all three signal-callers. DeBoer also praised them for their efforts this offseason as Jalen Milroe's successor.
"Nothing's really changed since spring when we had Ty and Austin and Keelon all do their thing," DeBoer said. "And, you know, we did make the announcement kind of that if we played at that time, Ty would be the starting quarterback, and nothing's really going to change between now and we get involved in fall camp in August here.
"So they all do a great job, and they all continue to really grow in their leadership roles, which I think they've done as good a job."
Last season, Alabama had a disappointing 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan during DeBoer's debut. Can he seek redemption and help the team become a solid natty contender in 2025?
