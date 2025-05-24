“Welcome Back Baby”: Coach Prime pens a passionate message for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had a long and illustrious career as a professional athlete. Although he is best known for his accomplishments on the football field, he also had a pro baseball career in the MLB. He is best known for his time with the Atlanta Braves from 1991 to 1994.

Ad

Coach Prime has a special connection to the city of Atlanta. Not only did he play for the Braves for the longest stretch of his football career, but he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft. Sanders played for the Falcons until 1993.

As a result of his time in Atlanta as both a football and baseball player, Sanders often supports Atlanta sports teams and athletes. On Saturday, he posted on Instagram, sending a passionate message to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for his return to the team's lineup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Welcome Back baby! That's the way to let them know u back!"

Image via Deion Sanders' Instagram story.

Acuña had been out for nearly a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee on May 26 last year. He had surgery to repair it and was unable to return in the 2024 season. Acuña remained out for the start of the season but made his return in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Ad

He performed well in the loss, making four plate appearances and registering two hits. He also scored the only run for the team in the game thanks to a home run he scored in the first inning. There were doubts about whether Acuña would be able to return to his previous form after his ACL tear, but if the first game is any indication, the Braves have nothing to worry about.

Ad

Looking back at Coach Prime's career with the Atlanta Braves

While Coach Prime is better known for his time in the NFL, he also had a good baseball career. He was not the star he was in football, but he was still an effective baseball player.

Sanders played three and a half seasons with the Braves from 1991 to 1994 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He had the best stretch of his career during his time with the Braves, appearing in 292 games.

In those games, Sanders registered 243 hits, including 22 home runs and a batting average of .277. He made his only MLB playoff appearances of his career with the Braves in 1992 and 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place