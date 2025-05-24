“Welcome Back Baby”: Coach Prime pens a passionate message for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had a long and illustrious career as a professional athlete. Although he is best known for his accomplishments on the football field, he also had a pro baseball career in the MLB. He is best known for his time with the Atlanta Braves from 1991 to 1994.
Coach Prime has a special connection to the city of Atlanta. Not only did he play for the Braves for the longest stretch of his football career, but he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft. Sanders played for the Falcons until 1993.
As a result of his time in Atlanta as both a football and baseball player, Sanders often supports Atlanta sports teams and athletes. On Saturday, he posted on Instagram, sending a passionate message to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for his return to the team's lineup.
"Welcome Back baby! That's the way to let them know u back!"
Acuña had been out for nearly a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee on May 26 last year. He had surgery to repair it and was unable to return in the 2024 season. Acuña remained out for the start of the season but made his return in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday.
He performed well in the loss, making four plate appearances and registering two hits. He also scored the only run for the team in the game thanks to a home run he scored in the first inning. There were doubts about whether Acuña would be able to return to his previous form after his ACL tear, but if the first game is any indication, the Braves have nothing to worry about.
Looking back at Coach Prime's career with the Atlanta Braves
While Coach Prime is better known for his time in the NFL, he also had a good baseball career. He was not the star he was in football, but he was still an effective baseball player.
Sanders played three and a half seasons with the Braves from 1991 to 1994 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He had the best stretch of his career during his time with the Braves, appearing in 292 games.
In those games, Sanders registered 243 hits, including 22 home runs and a batting average of .277. He made his only MLB playoff appearances of his career with the Braves in 1992 and 1993.
